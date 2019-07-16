Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!

When was Jim Thorpe called the greatest athlete in the world?

After winning the Stockholm Olympics decathlon July 15, 1912, Sweden's King Gustav proclaimed Thorpe the world's greatest athlete.

