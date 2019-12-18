When was the first NFL playoff game played?
The Chicago Bears beat the Portsmouth Spartans, 9-0, in a snowy game on Dec. 18, 1932. Red Grange caught a one-yard pass from Bronko Nagurski for the only touchdown.
When was the first NFL playoff game played?
The Chicago Bears beat the Portsmouth Spartans, 9-0, in a snowy game on Dec. 18, 1932. Red Grange caught a one-yard pass from Bronko Nagurski for the only touchdown.