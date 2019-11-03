Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!

What was the first NFL game to draw a crowd of more than 90,000 for a game?

Answer at right

The Los Angeles Rams beat the Chicago Bears, 41-35, in a Nov. 2, 1958, game which drew 90,833 fans to the L.A. Coliseum.

