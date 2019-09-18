Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!

Who is the youngest player to win an LPGA tournament?

Lexi Thompson, 16, won the Navistar LPGA Classic in Prattville, Ala., Sept.18, 2011. The previous youngest LPGA winner had been Paula Creamer at 18.

