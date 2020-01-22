What was the first NBA team to not score in an overtime period?
Answer at right
Portland outscored Houston, 17-0, in overtime in a Jan. 22, 1983 game. The Trail Blazers ended with a 113-96 win.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
What was the first NBA team to not score in an overtime period?
Answer at right
Portland outscored Houston, 17-0, in overtime in a Jan. 22, 1983 game. The Trail Blazers ended with a 113-96 win.