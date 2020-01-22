Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!

What was the first NBA team to not score in an overtime period?

Answer at right

Portland outscored Houston, 17-0, in overtime in a Jan. 22, 1983 game. The Trail Blazers ended with a 113-96 win.

Tags