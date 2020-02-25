Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!

What significant sports event took place Feb. 25, 1987?

Answer at right

The NCAA suspended the Southern Methodist University football program after players had received $61,000 in money from a booster slush fund.

