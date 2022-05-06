Last year, the Klamath Tribal Council approved a resolution, declaring May 5 as Missing and Murdered Indigenous Peoples Day.
Events in both Chiloquin and Klamath Falls were held Thursday to honor those who have been lost, going from Sugarman’s Corner to the Klamath Tribes Fitness Center, and finally ending the day at the Tayas Yawks building, where most of the events were held.
Many of the events gave a safe platform for people to talk about missing or murdered loved ones, being able to bring them up in prayer, or when gathered around the table.
This was a time to reflect and not forget about the lost loved ones.
Christy David, the executive director of the Klamath Advocacy Center, expressed the importance of this event for many Indigenous people.
“It is imperative to bring a safe space to talk about our loved ones,” David said. "We just want justice and want more support from law officials.”
Many people, like David, expressed the frustration of many cases of loved ones going cold and not ultimately knowing what happened to their friends and family.
“It is hard to get help for us, I call, and no one comes, I don’t know what I am supposed to do,” said Kelli Campagna, Healing Winds advocate.
While the frustration is there, for these individuals it all comes from a dark place where they just want to know what ultimately happened to their friends and family who are gone.
“We need to work together and build together,” Campagna added.
Aryel Harrington, social services director for the Klamath Tribes, intends to build more support with local law enforcement.
“We want to work with local agencies on these cases,” Harrington said, “We want to gain more federal funding to create a coordinator position to focus on the issue and bring more collaboration with the law agencies and the tribe.”
While the frustration and emotions came out over what happened to their friends and family, the most important aspect of this event came to life when the candles were lit and many of those affected were able to reflect on the loved ones who are gone.
Many members of the community shared their stories and moments of silence were held for all of those who have gone missing or were murdered and events like these will show us that they will never be forgotten.