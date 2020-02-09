Triad rolled early and often Saturday as the Timberwolves remained unbeaten in Mountain Valley League boys basketball action with a 74-50 victory at Paisley.
Triad opened up a 27-11 first-period lead, an advantage it turned to 70-32 after three quarters of play in a game in which Michael Irvine scored 22 points for the Timberwolves, Ethan Moritz 16 and Ethan Roe 15. Micah Young was a point shy of double figures.
Noah McAlister and Elijah Jones both scored 12 Paisley points, and Camden Froehlich added 10.
North Lake 70, Chiloquin 31
SILVER LAKE — Bradley Rafini turned in a double-double effort with 15 points and 15 rebounds, while Zach Wesler and Noah Roth both scored 17 points, as North Lake used strong efforts in the first and third periods Saturday for a 70-31 Mountain Valley League boys basketball victory over Chiloquin.
Kendall Wesler blocked four shots for the Cowboys to go with his eight rebounds, while Noah Roth had six rebounds.
For Chiloquin, Jayden Miller finished with 13 points and four assists, while Zachary Holcomb had six rebounds.
Lost River 50, Glide 20
MERRILL — Lost River took control of its Southern Cascade League boys basketball game in the second period Saturday and went on to a 50-20 victory over Glide in a game in which four Raiders scored in double figures.
Carston Hartman had 14 points for the Raiders, now 11-0 in the league, while Kameron Moore and Junior Pena both scored 11 points, and Axel Ramos 10.
Glide fell to 6-4 in the league and is in a four team battle for second place.
Saturday Girls Basketball
Bonanza 43, Illinois Valley 42
BONANZA — Jada Gallagher scored six of her 11 points in the fourth period to help Bonanza come from behind Saturday to claim a 43-42 Southern Cascade League girls basketball victory over Illinois Valley and help tighten the battle for second place.
Gallagher also had seven rebounds and four steals in the win.
Chloe Oates also scored 11 Antler points, while Nevaeh Nelson finished with a solid eight points and eight rebounds to help Bonanza up its league record to 5-4, and drop Illinois Valley to 6-3. Lakeview is 7-3.
Lost River 48, Glide 22
MERRILL — Lost River jumped out to a 12-3 first period lead and then pulled away from Glide in the third quarter as the Raiders upped their Southern Cascade League girls basketball record to 9-0 with a 48-22 win Saturday.
Damary Roman came close to a double-double effort for Lost River with a game-high 14 points and eight rebounds. Daniela Duran also scored in double figures for the Raiders, while Valerie Aguirre finished with six rebounds and six steals, and Ashleigh Taylor seven assists and three steals.