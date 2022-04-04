Earth Day 2022
by Alissa Oliverson (SWAC Chair), March 2022
Trash Talk Series from Sustainable Klamath, Solid Waste Action Committee (SWAC)
Join Sustainable Klamath this Earth Day at the Ross Ragland Cultural Center on Friday, April
22nd 6:30-9pm for a free showing of Kiss The Ground followed by a live presentation and Q&A
session with the filmmakers.
Earth Day is celebrated every year on April 22nd as a day to learn about and remember the
importance of protecting the health of the planet and all its inhabitants. The first Earth Day led to
the creation of the Environmental Protection Agency and since then we’ve seen the creation of
the Clean Air Act, the Clean Water Act, and other regulatory mechanisms that help to protect our
environment. But the work is far from done.
This year the Earth Day theme is “Invest in Our Planet.” The focus is taking bold action to
innovate and implement equitable solutions that will help us draw down our environmental
impact and approach a climate-positive situation, and one topic that is emerging as an integral
part of climate-positive action is soil care.
Did you know that 33% of the earth’s soil is already degraded? The United
Nations' Food and Agriculture Organization has suggested that, if we continue with our current
soil management practices and don’t make fundamental changes, the world may have only 60
harvests left. But if we take bold action now, we can rejuvenate our soil, which will help to
ensure global food security, reduce erosion, improve nutrient cycling, provide vital microbial
habitats, and pull billions of tons of carbon out of our atmosphere. Healthy soil is the foundation
of productive and resilient sustainable agriculture, and it is essential for supporting our
ecosystem. One way to invest in our planet is to rehabilitate our soil, and regenerative agriculture
is a viable method to do just that.
Regenerative agriculture describes farming and grazing practices that are in harmony with
nature, such as no-till farming and closely managing the location and duration of animals’
foraging. This topic is especially relevant in the Klamath Basin, so for Earth Day this year,
Sustainable Klamath will provide an opportunity for our community to learn more about it.
On Friday April 22nd we will show the documentary, Kiss the Ground, which presents valuable
information and inspires participation in the regenerative agriculture movement. Join us from
6:30-9pm at the Ross Ragland Cultural Center to view a special, all-ages version of the
documentary and participate in a presentation plus Q&A session with the filmmakers. We will
have various individuals and businesses on site to share information on sustainability, we will
provide free seed packets courtesy of Mountain Valley Gardens, there will be door prizes
provided by local businesses, and refreshments will be available for purchase with proceeds
going to support future Sustainable Klamath educational outreach events. This is a free event, but
seating is limited, so arrive when the doors open at 6:30pm to secure your seat.
There are many ways to invest in our planet and ensure a sustainable future for all. Join us this
Earth Day to learn about the importance of the soil that nourishes us and how we can nourish it
in return. If you would like to find more information on sustainability, volunteer or donate,
please visit SustainableKlamath.org