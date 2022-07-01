Fashion companies cut corners and exploit workers to make their profits. But we don’t have to support their unsustainable and deplorable practices. When we know the true cost of the clothes we wear, we can make, buy, and wear clothes differently – ethically and sustainably.
Fast fashion is a design, manufacturing, and marketing method focused on rapidly producing high volumes of clothing using low-quality materials in order to bring inexpensive styles to the consumer as quickly as possible. This system relies on low-cost labor, 80% of which is provided by women. Worker’s rights violations are commonplace in production facilities, where companies are known to pay less than living wages, deny breaks, force unpaid overtime, and even force women to take contraceptive pills.
Fast fashion producers operate on a 52-week “micro-season” schedule, which means they create an entirely new line of clothing every week. This forced trending plays into the idea that repeating outfits is a fashion no-no and you must wear the latest styles if you want to stay relevant. The overproduction of this cheap, trendy clothing is made possible by exploiting workers, and it leads to massive amounts of consumption and waste.
The fashion industry is the second most polluting industry in the world, just behind the oil industry and, according to the Environmental Protection Agency, 17 million tons of clothing went to American landfills in 2018. It is estimated that the demand for clothing will increase 60% by 2030 – which means the fashion industry will produce even more waste and consume the resources of about two Earths. So if we don’t have another Earth to spare on GAP and H&M and Victoria’s Secret, we’ll need to find a way to approach fashion with a sustainability mindset and make some key changes.
One way to counteract the fast fashion industry is to shop second-hand - and people are doing just that. Buying second-hand clothes allows us to reduce production and reuse old clothing, which saves countless resources, contributes to cleaner water world-wide, and keeps more clothing out of landfills. The more we learn about the exploitative and unsustainable nature of the fast fashion industry, the more we look for viable alternatives. According to GlobalData’s assessment of the market, the second-hand apparel market was valued at $28 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach $51 billion in 2023. Second-hand clothing stores have seen an influx in business over the last few years and they will continue to grow and thrive as we learn about the true cost of the clothes we wear - and refuse to pay it.
But all-out boycotts aren’t necessarily the answer. Instead, it’s been shown to be highly effective to put money directly in the hands of women. Clothes are a fact of life, so we’ll always need someone to make them, but the fashion industry doesn’t have to be exploitative to exist. Good jobs in the fashion industry can help raise women out of poverty, which means work in the fashion industry could be a tool of empowerment instead of exploitation. We can be proactive.
Alissa Oliverson is the chair of the Sustainable Klamath, Solid Waste Action Committee.