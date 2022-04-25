Mazama High’s Savien Burk made quite a statement Saturday.
The senior set personal bests in winning both the boys 110- and 300-meter hurdles events at the 30th annual Coldwell Banker Invitational at Viking Field.
In the 110s, Burk barely beat out Redmond’s Logan Robertson and his Mazama teammate Blaine Jeffrey, finishing in 15.91 seconds. Robertson clocked a 15.97 and Jeffrey posted 16-flat.
Burk also narrowly beat out McQueen of Nevada’s Brock Jolley and Jeffery in the 300 with a time of 41.81.
“I knew I had good competition,” Burk said, “I know mentally I want to go out there and compete and come out with a 4A (state) championship.”
Burk’s teammate, Jeffery, said he felt he could have performed better.
“I had a slow start and didn’t compete the way I wanted to,” Jeffery said. “I’ll improve and get back on top.”
Mazama just missed finishing in the top three in the boys competition. McQueen won the title with 147 points, with Henley finishing second with 119, followed by Spanish Springs of Nevada (86) and Mazama (85.5).
McQueen’s Ashton Hayes was named the outstanding boys performer after winning the 100 (11.06) and 200 dashes (22.52).
Henley’s Andrew Edwards dominated the pole vault, tying his PR with a mark of 14 feet. The next closest competitor, Redmond’s Tyas Selby, vaulted 12-0.
“I felt good,” Edwards said. “I just put my mind in a state of emptiness.”
The Hornets’ Chris Janney won the 400 in a PR of 52.76, with teammates Victor Alonzo (52.91) and Logan Whitlock (53.79) finishing second and fourth, respectively, in career bests.
Other boys area athletes with podium finishes (top three) were: Mazama’s Brandon Gailey (2nd in 100 and 200) and Nate Tramp (3rd, discus); Henley’s Geovanni Cazarez (2nd, 800); Wyatt Fussell (3rd, 1,500); Hagen Greer (2nd, shot put); Eli Hayes (3rd, triple jump) and the Hornets’ 4x400 relay team of Janney, Austin Willmott, Whitlock and Alonzo, who placed second.
Summit defended its title in the girls competition, winning with 134 points. Spanish Springs was second with 89 and Henley took third with 85.
Spanish Springs’ Jolliette Johnson was the girls performer of the meet, winning the 100 (13.12) and the 400 (1:00.77) and taking third in the 200.
Henley’s Lanie Cox, Halle McKay, Dana Scott and Ryane Mattox cruised to a victory in the girls 4x400 relay in 4:16.15, with Caldera in second with time of 4:23.10.
Mazama’s Isabella Heaton won the javelin with a personal-best throw of 114-0, with North Lake’s Emily Murphy second in 107-5. Heaton also finished second in the 100.
Lost River’s Kieryn Ruda, the defending 2A state champion in the 300 hurdles, earned podium finishes in both hurdles events in season bests. She was third in both the 100 (18.00) and 300 hurdles (50.07).
“I feel a lot faster,” Ruda said. “I want to keep improving and get back there and win state again.”
Other girls area athletes with podium finishes were: Henley’s McKay (3rd, 400); Lakeview’s Elizabeth Goeres (3rd, 3,000); Lost River’s Jazmin Cobian (2nd, discus); and North Lake’s Murphy (2nd in high jump and third in the long jump).