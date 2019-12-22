Christmas came early on Friday for Klamath Falls residents Lillieann Johnson and her sister Lisa Johnson.
The sisters couldn’t contain their happiness as they smiled while carrying boxes of food and a turkey to their car from Peterson Elementary School, where two of Lillieann’s four children attend.
Turkey, cornbread and potatoes — many of the fixings to make a proper Christmas dinner — were donated by Farm Credit Services, The Blonde Pineapple, and Great Basin Insurance and compiled in administrators’ offices during December.
“That’s what I call a feast,” said Lisa.
After putting their Christmas feast fixings in the car, Lillieann and Lisa walked to Peterson Elementary’s gymnasium, where toys for all ages were lined up on tables with volunteers eager to help find the right gift.
The sisters were some of 50 recipients of food provided by Peterson School’s pantry, and Lillieann’s children are among the 150 students who received toys from the school’s partnership with Toys for Tots, organized by the U.S. Marine Corps, in Klamath and, this year, Lake County.
The school distribution is in its second year partnering with Toys for Tots to have the school deliver toys directly to families of students who need them.
Toys for Tots overall this year distributed gifts to 4,186 children, up from 3,241 children last year, Roberts said.
“We had a massive increase,” said JoAnn Roberts, who organizes distribution along with her daughter, Mazama High School student Janah Moorer-Roberts.
“And the reason we believe we had an increase is because we are now working with 12 different agencies, and Department of Human Services being one of them, and they accepted applications this year, which increased our applications,” she added.
Roberts said she’s always worried about running out of toys but said they had plenty to go around, thanks to community members.
“I can’t imagine ever having to turn anybody away,” she said.
The organization distributed more than 12,500 toys, via more than 1,900 applications.
Lillieann, a 29-year-old mother of four, filled out one of those applications at DHS.
She said Toys for Tots is a big help to provide a nice holiday for her little ones – Jaylin, 1, Jordan, 3, Maurice, 9, and Le Aziah, 10.
“Normally around Christmastime, we struggle a lot,” Lillieann said. “The bills pile up … This – it makes it a whole lot better because they get something.”
Inside the gymnasium, Lillieann spotted a gift she knew would fit right in with her 3-year-old’s interests: a bicycle with training wheels and a pink helmet to match.
“Oh, she’s going to flip out,” Lillieann said, smiling.
Ammond Crawford, a volunteer for the distribution, helped find a helmet that would fit just right for the little girl. Crawford said the opportunity to help families out with gifts this time of year is rewarding.
“Life is kind of serious at times,” Crawford said. “It’s nice to bless people.”
Distribution at the elementary school is up by about 25% this year, according to Peterson’s principal Travis Fast. It’s become a fun tradition for the school.
“This is my favorite day of the year – easy,” Fast said, outfitted in a Christmas sweater along with many of the staff.
“We have fun,” he added.
Fast said the Toys for Tots distribution through Peterson School started in 2018, stemming from an idea pitched by Janah Moorer-Roberts, who helps her mom organize the overall distribution each year.
It’s an idea that’s taken off and could change the direction the organization wants to go in the future, according to JoAnn.
“Toys for Tots is growing beyond us,” JoAnn said. “When we started and took over this program, we would help 1,200 kids tops. And every year, we’re getting a consistent increase.”
This year, the organization delivered toys to 700 children in Lake County at a distribution on Dec. 14.
With the increase in toys the organization can deliver, comes a need to find more partners to help out.
“We’re trying to get creative and figure out how to simplify the program and make it reach everybody that has a need,” she said.
“Our goal, because it went so well with Peterson, is to have all of the schools be interested like that and coming on board because we need partnership ... it’s going to continue to grow.
“We’re going to have to have a committee of some sort and get more of the community involved,” she added.
Businesses, schools, nonprofits, or individuals interested in partnering to host Toys for Tots in 2020 or help distribute toys to families can email JoAnn and Janah at kfallstoysfortots@gmail.com or contact them at 541-358-5353.