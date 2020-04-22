The mood was upbeat on Tuesday as health care staff at Sky Lakes Medical Center and officials at Klamath County Public Health were honored in-person by Klamath Falls and Klamath County officials for their work during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Klamath County Fire personnel, Klamath County Sheriff Chris Kaber, Klamath County Commissioner Donnie Boyd and Klamath Falls Mayor Carol Westfall praised the workers at the medical center, the coronavirus testing center, and Klamath County Public Health. The event was the first of a three-day tour honoring local first-responders — many on the frontlines of caring for those impacted by the pandemic.
“Today’s focus is to thank everybody that has been doing exceptional things during this time of the coronavirus,” Boyd said, addressing workers as he and others wore masks.
Workers stood on the lawn of the medical center, distanced from one another by about six feet, as is encouraged by protocols in place amid the pandemic.
“Thank you for your great work,” Boyd said. “The highest per capita testing in all of Oregon.”
The 12-member Klamath County Emergency Preparedness committee, represented in person by Dick Ledgerwood and Bob Kingzett and joined by Neal Eberlein, organized the event.
The Wendt Family Foundation, Pape Machinery, Klamath County, and City of Klamath Falls donated funds for the celebrations at each site.
Voices from the frontlines
Anthony Igou, who was among some 30 health care workers honored on the lawn during the short ceremony, said the food delivery and recognition were a nice surprise for he and fellow workers.
“I had no idea,” Igou said.
Igou serves as clinical microbiology coordinator at Sky Lakes Medical Center and has worked for Sky Lakes since 1996. He maintains quality assurance of testing in the microbiology lab at the medical center.
Igou said he has never seen such extraordinary circumstances as these while working for the medical center, where he is intricately involved in COVID-19 testing.
“I think very early on, different departments collaborated with each other to come up with a strategic plan to address COVID-19 in Klamath County and that included testing, safety, work, bringing on new testing and trying to provide that service for the public,” Igou said.
Igou said the medical center is now looking into providing antibody testing for the general public some time in May, a service they have now on a trial basis.
“We’ve done like 60 tests so far,” said Tom Hottman, public information officer at Sky Lakes Medical Center. “And then eventually open up to the community.”
Joel Beard, a patient access representative, was among several individuals honored at the coronavirus testing site. Beard is originally from Klamath Falls and has worked at the medical center for about three years.
Beard described the transition from working inside the medical center to the outdoor testing site as “going from a controlled environment” to a way of treating patients that hasn’t been done before.
“Keeps you on your toes,” he said.
Beard said the crew at the testing site has had anywhere from 50 to 150 individuals coming through in a day to be tested.
“From what we’re hearing, we’re getting patients from all over Oregon because we’re kind of leading the way in the way that we’re testing,” Beard said.
“Every time we think things are slowing down, we’ll get a day of just high volume patients, so as far as we can tell, it (testing) doesn’t seem to be slowing.”
Diann Kerr, who works at Sky Lakes’ Post Anesthesia Care Unit, helps administer nasal swabs for the COVID-19 tests for incoming patients.
Kerr has logged a total 45 years working at the medical center. She describes the test as “not really painful” but that it can cause a burning sensation in the back of your throat and can cause eyes to water.
The drive-up tests are free and do not require a physician’s recommendation.
“Anyone can be tested,” Kerr said. “If it comes back negative, you know you haven’t been exposed.”
Group honors public health officials
As of Tuesday, the COVID-19 testing site in Klamath Falls recorded 1,349 negative tests for Klamath County, 14 active cases, and 19 recoveries from the virus.
Out of 33 total positive cases of COVID-19, five individuals were hospitalized with no reported deaths, according to Klamath Falls Mayor Carol Westfall.
Kingzett, executive director of the Wendt Family Foundation, said he’s been encouraged at seeing the amount of full recoveries in Klamath County, and emphasized that the agency is helpful in providing that information to the public.
“We felt that including Public Health was very important because they’re so much a part of keeping us healthy in a variety of ways,” Kingzett said.
“They’re the biggest source of regular information for the county,” he added.
“I think their role is really important but just kind of understated.”
Valeree Lane, public information officer at Klamath County Public Health, was among those honored at the public health office as the last site visit of the tour on Tuesday. Lane expressed appreciation for the food, cake, and applause delivered to KCPH.
Klamath County Public Health’s response team specifically is made up of four members. The team is in charge of updating the website, as well as working to trace the interactions of individuals who have tested positive and help them monitor symptoms of COVID-19.
“I think that our community is built upon relationships,” Lane said, “and when we come to a crisis like COVID-19, that’s where those relationships really pay off.”
“When you look out over the people who were in our parking lot today, a lot of those people were our friends and people that we’ve worked with for years, and we know that when it comes down to helping the community stay safe, helping the community stay healthy, that working together is where it really matters.”