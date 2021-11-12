With just 11 seconds to go in the first half, Lost River running back Nathan Dalton reeled in a short screen pass near his own 33 and raced in a 70-yard touchdown as time expired.
On the first play from scrimmage in the second half, Dalton rushed in a 67-yard touchdown — his sixth of his eventual seven touchdowns during the No. 4 Raiders’ 63-32 rout of the No. 5 Waldport Irish (8-2) in a 1A quarterfinal at Lost River’s Chin Field on Friday night.
“The guys up front, not just the linemen, also the tight ends, they blocked well, they played really well,” said Dennis Dunlea, Lost River’s head coach. “And (Dalton) ran very hard.”
The Herculean performance by Dalton and Lost River’s blockers thundered the Raiders (10-1) into the state semifinals where they’ll either play No. 1 Adrian or No. 8 Dufur, depending on which one wins Saturday. The semifinal will be played at a soon-to-be-announced neutral site.
“As a line, we're trying to get there as fast as we can, as low as we can, and just moving people out of the way and clearing holes and making cutbacks for him,” said Lost River senior Curtis Sweat, who starts at left guard on offense.
Dalton’s 291 rushing yards are a testament to the Raiders’ line and tight ends moving people out of the way. According to Dalton, the holes “were huge.”
“The cutbacks were where they were supposed to be, and it just worked to perfection,” Dalton said.
By halftime, the Raiders had a 40-18 lead, wildly outscoring one of the most potent offenses in 1A. The Irish entered Friday averaging 58.7 points per game. But of course, the Raiders’ defense came in only allowing 12.6 points per game.
“Their offensive line was probably one of the best we faced this year,” said Sweat, who is also the starting nose guard on defense. “Just going out, getting across them. We just did our jobs.”
And according to Coach Dunlea, the Raiders potent rushing attack kept the ball out of Waldport hands while also running precious time off the clock.
“They score a lot of points with their speed,” Dunlea said. “But we were able to neutralize that a little bit and I think defensively, we stayed in our lanes and we tackled well.”
Only one Lost River touchdown wasn’t scored by Dalton. An interception by Isaac Hernandez gave the Raiders possession in the Waldport red zone early in the third quarter. Connor Dunlea punched in the touchdown to make it 56-18 and turn the heavyweight playoff bout into a running-clock affair.
The sophomore Dunlea would finish with 97 yards rushing and he also took a second-quarter kick return from the Lost River 5 to just outside the Waldport 10-yard-line. Dalton, of course, finished off that drive with his own punch-in.
Dalton and Dunlea also punched in two two-point conversions each. Junior Codey Lyman also ran in a two-point score while quarterback Chase McAuliffe ran one in and tossed one to Hernandez.
Waldport senior Levi Fruechte had a strong game, scoring three of the Irish touchdowns. His first score came on Waldport’s opening drive where he converted a 4th-and-goal situation into six points for the Irish after receiving an option pitch from quarterback Zak Holsey.
But Dalton and Lost River’s offensive line had a near-immediate response. Dalton opened the Raiders’ second drive with a monster 60-plus-yard run that started at the Lost River 20-yard-line and ended by him being dragged down inside the Waldport red zone. A couple plays later Dalton finished the drive himself with a 10-yard touchdown run.
After dropping their first game of the year, the Raiders have reeled off 10 straight wins, and next week will likely be their biggest test.
“We need to come out with an edge and just do our jobs right,” Dalton said. “And let the ball do the talking.”