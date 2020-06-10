While more than 5,800 miles away and 12 hours time difference apart, Henley High senior exchange student Vittoria Ligi and Henley student Madison Shearer talked on FaceTime as the class of 2020 walked across the stage on Sunday.
Ligi in Italy, and Shearer in Klamath Falls, not even a pandemic could separate the friends in spirit on graduation day.
Cars, trucks, and even a horse-drawn carriage carrying a total 154 Henley seniors rolled through an open door to Klamath County Fairgrounds Event Center on Sunday afternoon, with drivers dropping students off to pick up their diplomas and join their classmates — six feet apart due to social distancing protocols.
Ligi, an exchange student from Italy, had to leave school early and return to her family on the Adriatic Coast of Italy in April, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Only months ago, the 18-year-olds were preparing for track and field and hanging out on a regular basis.
Ligi went home to a 14-day quarantine with her father.
While able to enjoy life outside of quarantine now, she told H&N on Monday while at a birthday party that she was missing her friends in Klamath Falls, and the opportunity to be there for graduation.
Shearer decorated her Henley cap with pictures of the two friends.
“I really wanted to be there for graduation,” Ligi told H&N via FaceTime on Monday. “I really wanted to have like a prom, all those American things.”
The circumstances, however, were “something bigger than us,” she said.
Shearer held up her cellphone to her surroundings on Sunday so Ligi could watch via FaceTime as students filed in from the stage.
“It was really emotional — she cried, I cried,” Shearer said.
“We all cried,” she added.
Ligi has one more year of high school to attend in Italy, but afterward, hopes to return to Klamath County to visit her friends.
Shearer plans to send Ligi her graduation cap and gown, since she couldn’t receive it during quarantine. She and a trio of friends also want to visit Ligi in Italy in 2021.
Of the overall experience, Ligi reveled in the fact that she’s now fluent in English, has met new friends, even as the beginning of her experience was a hard transition. She went from living on a beach on the Adriatic Coast of Italy to a smaller country scene.
Recently, Ligi got a tattoo of the state of Oregon on the back side of her wrist, as a lasting memento of her time in Klamath County.
The year has left a lasting memory for Shearer as well, who is attending Oregon Tech this fall and plans to pursue a degree in psychology and may pursue a career in mental health.
Shearer wrestled at Henley High for three years and had offers to attend other colleges. But she wanted to keep close to family and friends, especially after experiencing the stresses of a pandemic.
Shearer moved out of her parent’s house before the school year officially ended and has been navigating the nuances of young adulthood — paying rent and the power bill — sooner than most.
“This caused us to grow up so fast, that I don’t know what the heck I’m doing,” Shearer said.
Staying close to home is a way she can get her bearings as she enters adulthood, and also allows her to keep doing the activities she loves, such as 4-H. She’ll compete again with sheep and pigs next year.
“We’ll see how I land,” she added.