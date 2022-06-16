Jamie Kennedy likes to make fun of himself.
“I have a beard right now, so that’s my opening joke,” he said during a recent phone interview. “But don’t worry, I wasn’t anywhere near the White House on Jan. 6 ... I was at Chick-fil-A.”
While laughing, he explains that he was actually introduced to the restaurant — notorious not just for its honey mustard barbecue sauce but also for the controversy surrounding comments against gay marriage made by CEO Dan Cathy in June 2012 — by a friend of his who is a gay man.
“(My friend) said he just can’t give up the honey mustard barbecue sauce. It’s too good,” Kennedy said.
On Saturday, June 18, anyone in Klamath Falls who was able to procure a ticket will have the opportunity to hear Kennedy make fun of himself and more during his show, “Retro Room Records Presents – Ragland Comedy Night Featuring Jamie Kennedy,” at the Ross Ragland Theater, 218 N. Seventh St. in Klamath Falls, from 7:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.
“I basically talk about my life,” Kennedy said regarding the show. “You don’t really need to tell jokes anymore because life is so funny. I like pointing out the foibles of life.”
While he’s never been to Klamath Falls before, Kennedy has performed in Bend, Eugene and Portland.
“A buddy of mine said ‘Hey, I’ve got a show here in Oregon for you. They’ll take care of you here.’ That’s how it is sometimes, you just get word-of-mouth gigs,” Kennedy said.
When performing in cities, the schedule is so hectic that Kennedy said he doesn’t usually get to explore the area.
“Usually I just go into the city, do the sound check and then the show. Then it’s meet-and-greets and then it’s 2 in the morning and you’re dead tired,” he said. “I think I might stay and relax at the spa for a bit, though. It can be a workcation.”
Saturday’s show will feature new material from the comedian, but he said he always returns to the general topic of life.
“My whole thing is pointing out the hypocrisy of life. There’s so much going on now with the pandemic, financial markets, work, people and I guess aliens are coming. Did you hear that? The Chinese discovered radio signals from space yesterday,” Kennedy said. “I just like to do jokes and comment on things like how men are canceled. I do self-deprecating jokes like about why I’m not married. I’ll usually get heckled at some point so I’ll deal with the heckler. Hopefully nobody gets mad.”
For more information about Kennedy’s comedy, see his website at jamiekennedy.com. And more information about the show can be found at ragland.org/event/jamie-kennedy.