SINGAPORE — As you pick up this page, I’ll be settling into the house I rented for the next few weeks here in Singapore. The ultramodern city-state is called by many “Asia Lite” as it allows you to ease into the most populous continent in a place that is equal parts Western and Eastern.
The former British colony is extremely clean, prosperous, cultured and progressive while balancing one of the most diverse cultural and ethnic metropolitan areas on earth.
Though Malay, Tamil and Mandarin join English as official languages, virtually everyone speaks English, making the transition for Western travelers that much easier.
Apart from the flight — okay, even including the flight — the trip is actually quite affordable.
I normally spend my summers living on the road, doing a big road trip across the United States, Canada and Mexico wherein I stay with friends, couchsurf or live in fleabag motels while eating out once or twice per day. I’ll be in Asia for two months this summer, and it’ll cost me about half of what my last two-month road trip cost me.
Though Singapore is expensive relative to Asia, it is quite affordable relative to virtually everywhere Stateside — especially for travelers. My 15 days in Singapore, renting a small home, a car, paying for ferries, parking and bait while eating out for every meal will cost me less than residing in my small Klamath Falls home for the summer, using my own car to fish locally every day and eating out just twice daily.
So when you look at it that way, it’s irresponsible not to go, right?
Best of all, Singapore is just the start of my adventures, and my other destinations (Malaysia, Indonesia and Thailand) are all markedly more affordable than Singapore.
Fishing
At this very moment, I’ll be fishing with my friend Dom Porcelli (who generously paid far more than half of total trip costs, making the trip even more affordable). We’ll be living it up at one of dozens of locations provided to me by friends from the species hunting community, namely Jiayuan Lin and Toni Nientied. Jiayuan lives in Singapore, while Toni spent several years there for work and has just moved to Canada. Both men have been invaluable resources in my obsessive quest to catch as many species of fish as I can.
I’m currently sitting at 878 species, and I’m hoping to hit 1,000 while still in Singapore. Dom will hit 1,100 easily. I’m rooting for him to hit 1,200, though he’s in Singapore for just a week.
The sheer diversity of this tropical destination is hard to fathom. The island nation has a land area less than 1 percent the size of Klamath County but boasts staggering natural diversity. According to Fishbase, tiny Singapore has some 719 documented species of fish, roughly the same number as found in the entirety of the continental United States west of the Mississippi.
Though I won’t do so in 15 days, I could catch as many species in Singapore as I did through all of my travels for the first 30 years of my life. Wild.
There will be nonstop action and no shortage of variety. At this very moment, Dom and I could be fishing on a muddy tidal flat for mudskippers, dragging a small bait along land to catch a fish. Maybe we’re fishing a reef at night from the boat Dom hired. Or maybe fishing live baits for giant Talang queenfish or barramundi. Perhaps we’re simply fishing small, baited hooks from a jetty and catching fish after fish. Or maybe we’re holding a bait inches above the water in hopes that an archerfish will spit water at it, knock it into the water and gobble it up. Regardless, this surprisingly affordable vacation is happening, and I’m likely having the time of my life.
As I’m currently living here, I’ll Singapore its praises. If it’s even half as wonderful as I’m expecting it to be, I’ll be singing the praises of this place for years to come.
