Time 2 Shine is an auto detailing business in Klamath Falls that opened in late June.
The owner, Everett Fiegi, is originally from Klamath Falls and moved back home to start his business after 30 years of living out-of-state.
“It’s nice because I’m coming back to my hometown,” Fiegi said. He said he looks forward to spending more time with family.
Fiegi started doing car detailing 25 years ago in a dealership. After exploring the service department side at the dealership he decided to open his own detailing business.
“I love it. I mean, there’s just something about taking a vehicle that was dirty, scratched up, or just covered with whatever and making it new and shiny again,” Fiegi said of detailing.
“The best part of all is to see the customer’s expression when they come back,” he said.
Time 2 Shine is located at 2717 Edison Ave. No. 20, and it offers a range of services.
“Anywhere from a basic vacuum inside to a complete inside-outside detail. Shampooing carpets, cleaning seats, waxing and removing minor scratches,” Fiegi said.
Fiegi said business is doing well, with lots of customers stopping in.
He said he takes great pride in his attention to detail.
“A lot of places are concerned was quantity, but I’m more concerned with quality.” Fiegi said. “I’d rather spend time on a vehicle and make sure it’s done right. I treat each one as if it was my own vehicle.”
Time 2 Shine can be reached at 541- 887-2281. Appointments are not required but are preferred.