The Klamath Independent Film Festival, now in its 10th year, is coming to town once more to showcase made-in-Oregon films.
Scheduled for Sept. 16-18 at the Ross Ragland Theater in Klamath Falls and streaming online, tickets are now on sale for the film festival.
For single-day passes, the price will be $25 while weekend and online passes will cost $40 and a festival-wide pass that includes livestreaming/on-demand access will be $50.
The film festival will kick of Friday, Sept. 16 with a street festival featuring food trucks and a beer garden. There will be other activities as well, such as the making-of documentary film about "Animal House" - "Animal House of Blues" - a special presentation by original National Lampoon's "Animal House" casting director Katherine Wilson, and a screening of the iconic film complete with a toga costume contest and "Shout!" dance-off on stage.
Saturday, Sept. 17 will feature full-length films shot across Oregon, including a special panel discussion highlighting the Modoc Wars and Klamath Traibes surrounding two films made about the Moduc Wars - "Modoc Nation: An Untold Story of Survivial" and "This is Their Land."
The programming for Sunday, Sept. 18 will open with a K-12 student film showcase and short film selections There will also be an awards ceremony that includes $5,000 in cash prizes and custom-made awards by the Southern Cascade Woodcrafters Guild. This will be the third year the awards have been made by the guild