PORTLAND — Oregon Tech senior Danielle De Castro qualified for another NAIA national championship event, and was joined over the weekend in securing places in the meet with Cindy Reed and Hunter Drops.
De Castro won the women’s 3,000-meter run in the Bruins/Pilots indoor track meet Sunday in 10 minutes, 2.15 seconds, and easily made the ‘A’ qualifying list for the national championships March 6-7 in Brookings, S.D.
Earlier this season, De Castro qualified for the 1K event, too.
Reed, also a senior, joined De Castro in qualifying for the 3K race, and was fifth in 10:12.15 in a race dominated by NCAA Division I and Division II athletes.
Drops, meanwhile, punched his ticket for the indoor national championships when he won the men’s pole vault Saturday at 4.75 meters (15 feet, seven inches). Like De Castro and Reed, Drops will make a return appearance in the championships.
While the three qualified for the national meet, several other OIT athletes turned in solid performances as most made their indoor track and field debuts over the weekend in the meet co-hosted by George Fox University and the University of Portland.
In the women’s 3K, Tech’s Delani Dietrich was 27th in 10:39.39, with teammates Mia Smith coming in at No. 32 (10:44.41) and Hannah Mason No. 34 (10:45.74).
Of the 50 women to complete the race, only two others were from NAIA schools, and Dietrich finished within about 12 seconds of a national qualifying time.
Tech’s Amber VonEssen finished the women’s 800 in 2:29.63, while Lily Lavine was 11th in the women’s 400 in 63.0, and Aarika Brooks a few spots behind in the latter race, and was timed in 65.76.
OIT had a strong presence in the men’s 400 where Angel Valdez was second in 51.60, Corban Remsburg third in 51.80, Josiah Stroup fifth in 52.52 and Thomas Dodgen eighth in 52.98. Dylan Wood was 10th in the men’s 800, in 1:59.96.
All of the OIT runners in the 400 and 800 races were the lone NAIA athletes in those events.
The foursome of Remsburg, Woodward, Valdez and Stroup won the men’s 4x400 relay Sunday, and beat teams from the University of Santa Clara and Western Oregon. Tech was timed in 3:29.98.
In other events Saturday, Madison Rice was fifth in the women’s shot put at 10.18 meters (36-9), while Casey Bostock tied for seventh in the women’s pole vault at 2.90 meters (9-5). Jasmine James went 9.31 meters (30-6) in the women’s triple jump.
Jackson Stallard was seventh in the men’s pole vault Saturday at 4.05 meters (13-4).
OIT heads to Boise, Idaho, for the Boise Challenge at Boise State University.