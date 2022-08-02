Three more cattle deaths in the Fort Klamath area have been attributed to members of the Rogue Wolf Pack. The deaths upped the number of cattle killed by the Rogue Pack to 10 during the month of July.
In a release issued late Monday, Aug. 1, the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife reported an incident that occurred July 29 and two others July 30.
The July 29 incident was reported by a livestock producer who found an injured, about 600-pound yearling heifer in a 200-acre private-land grass pasture. The animal was euthanized July 30 because of the severity of his injuries, which investigators estimate happened 48 to 72 hours earlier.
The investigation found large areas of trauma up to 4 inches deep on the inside of both hind legs and in the groin area and more than 20 bite scrapes near the cow’s anus and vulva.
The first July 30 incident was reported by a livestock producer who found a dead, about 650-pound yearling steer in a 240-acre private land pasture. The carcass was mostly intact with some muscle tissue missing from the upper hindquarters. Investigators estimate the steer died about eight hours earlier.
The investigation indicated about 40 pre-mortem bite scrapes measuring up to 3 inches long and a quarter-inch wide with associated hemorrhaging and tissue trauma up to 2-1/2 inches deep on the carcass flanks and hindquarters. According to the release, “The wound measurements, severity and location are consistent with injuries to cattle attacked by wolves.”
The most recent death was investigated July 31 after a night earlier a livestock producer found an injured, about 650-pound yearling steer in a 240-acre private-land grass pasture. The steer was euthanized by the owner because of the severity of its injuries. Investigators estimate the injuries were inflicted about 12 hours before the investigation.
The report said more than 90 pre-mortem bite scrapes measuring up to 3 inches long and a quarter-inch wide were document on the left and right hindquarters and groin. Underlying bite scrapes and associated tissue trauma measured up to 2 inches deep. Again, the report said “The severity, size and locations of these wounds are consistent with injuries to cattle caused by wolves.”
The ODFW reports do not name the ranches where the deaths occur. The Rogue Pack is known to seasonally move between the Fort Klamath area in Klamath County and the Prospect region in Jackson County.