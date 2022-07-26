Three more cattle kills by the Rogue Wolf Pack in the Fort Klamath area have been confirmed by the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife.

The Oregon Fish and Wildlife Department on Thursday reported the most recent incident happened Tuesday, July 26, when a livestock producer found a dead 750-pound yearling steer in a 200-acre private land grass pasture. During an investigation later that day, the carcass was mostly intact with some muscle tissue missing from the steer’s upper hindquarters. It’s believed the steer died about 72 hours before the investigation.

