Three more cattle kills by the Rogue Wolf Pack in the Fort Klamath area have been confirmed by the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife.
The Oregon Fish and Wildlife Department on Thursday reported the most recent incident happened Tuesday, July 26, when a livestock producer found a dead 750-pound yearling steer in a 200-acre private land grass pasture. During an investigation later that day, the carcass was mostly intact with some muscle tissue missing from the steer’s upper hindquarters. It’s believed the steer died about 72 hours before the investigation.
Other findings include multiple pre-mortem bite scrapes measuring up to four inches long and a quarter-inch wide “with associated pre-mortem hemorrhaging and tissue trauma up to an inch deep: behind the elbow and on the carcass’s right hindquarter."
“The bite mark measurements and their location are consistent with injuries attacked by wolves,” the ODFW report said. “While those injuries are not believed to have been severe enough to have caused the death of this cow at the time of the attack, these injuries provide evidence that this animal was attacked by wolves prior to its death. As such, the depredation is attributed to wolves of the Rogue Pack.”
This latest wolf kills follows two similar attacks from last week.
According to a report issued July 26, one incident occurred Saturday, July 23. That morning a livestock producer found a dead, approximately 825-pound yearling steer in a large private-land grass pasture. Portions of the hindquarters and intestines had been consumed with the remaining tissues intact. It is estimated the steer died approximately 36 to 48 hours before the investigation.
Investigators reported they found multiple pre-mortem tooth scrapes measuring up to three inches long and a quarter-inch wide on both hindquarters. Areas of pre-mortem hemorrhage and soft tissue trauma up to 1.5 inches deep were found on the neck/brisket and both hindquarters above the hock.
According to ODFW the injuries are “consistent with injuries on other cattle attacked by wolves” and the depredation is attributed to wolves of the Rogue Pack.
A day earlier, on July 22, a Fort Klamath ranch manager found a dead, 850-pound yearling steer in a large private-land grass pasture. An investigation indicated most of the rear half had been consumed although the front quarters and neck remained intact. It’s estimated the steer died about 36 hours before the investigation.
The report said pre-mortem tooth scrapes measuring up to 2 inches long and a quarter-inch wide were found behind the elbow on one front quarter while areas of pre-mortem hemorrhage and trauma to underlying soft tissues were observed near both elbows.
As with the later incident, the report said the injuries are “consistent with injuries on other steers attacked by wolves and the death was attributed to Rogue Pack wolves.
With these three latest incidents, there have now been seven wolf kills this month in the Fort Klamath area of Klamath County. The Rogue Pack is known to move in the Cascades region between Fort Klamath and the Prospect area of Jackson County.