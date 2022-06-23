Three teams from Klamath Falls will be competing in the annual Invent Oregon finals Friday at Rogue Community College Redwood Campus in Grants Pass. Team NERFS and Team KAMH will each represent Oregon Tech, while Team Tayas Yawks Fab Shop will represent Klamath Community College.
Teams will present their inventions from noon to 4 p.m. with a livestream of the presentation available for those who are unable to attend in person. A panel of judges will determine the best invention, and the winning team will receive $30,000, a mentorship and resources to help them develop and commercialize their invention.
Team KAMH from Oregon Tech consists of two members, Chrys Chan and Le Quynh Dao Nguyen, both of whom graduated earlier this year. Their team name stands for Klamath Angel Mobile Health and their invention looks to address the difficulty in accessing medical care for rural and remote individuals, such as many people living in Klamath County.
In a video released by Klamath Community College on YouTube, Chan said that their design would allow for easier health care access “so that people can go to a location that’s much closer to them as opposed to going an hour or two hours to a hospital.”
Team NERFS, which stands for National Early Response Firefighting System, looks to drastically reduce wildfire response time. The 10-person team administrated by Graeme Wiltrout and Dylan Yoshinaga has designed a mortar system for launching fire retardant from remote locations using automatic aiming and launching.
In their competition application, Team NERFS said that “Klamath Falls is an ideal venue for the manufacturing of NERFS stations and NERFS rounds because of the low cost of living, low cost of business, and the access to rail and air freight.”
“I’ve personally known a lot of my friends and family who in the recent years have had to relocate because of fires,” Team NERFS’ software engineer Logan Rivera said to KCC. He hopes that Team NERFS’ invention will bring peace of mind to those who live in areas that have been sensitive to wildfires.
The Tayas Yawks Fab Shop is headed by Paul Monteith and Anthoney Rasdal. It looks bring vocational training to individuals who are in recovery from addiction by teaching them welding and fabricating skills. Tayas Yawks already provides peer support, harm reduction and other resources to people recovering from addiction, and the Fab Shop expands the reach of their mission.