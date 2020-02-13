PELICAN RAPIDS, Minn. (AP) — John Klinnert doesn’t exactly remember why he decided to become a referee more than 40 years ago.
“I suppose I figured I could do better than some of the refs that I had,” he said with a chuckle.
He officiated his first basketball game in 1977, and last year stepped onto the hardwood with his whistle for the 3,000th time. He works high school basketball, a few college basketball games and some football games in the fall.
That’s a lot of miles and a lot of late nights.
“From Maple Grove to Moorhead, the only town I’ve missed is Rogers,” he told Minnesota Public Radio. “If I go from Elk River to Moorhead on Highway 10, the only town I missed is Sauk Rapids. I can tell you some story I remember in every single town.”
Klinnert is still adding to those stories.
At a time when many officials quit after a couple of years, he has no plans to step off the court.
Enforcing the rules of the game was a natural progression for Klinnert, a five-sport athlete at New York Mills High School, who went on to be a coach and school administrator for 18 years. He now operates JK sports in Fergus Falls, selling sports gear.
At 72, the lanky, white-haired Klinnert is slowing down a bit, at least by his standards. He wants to be a fan when his grandchildren play basketball, so he’ll only referee about 30 games this winter.
“The highest I ever worked was 93 games in a year,” he said. “I remember having one stretch where we worked 17 times in 16 days.”
A Minnesota State High School League official said 30 games is about average for basketball referees — roughly two games a week during the season, which stretches from late November to early March.
Klinnert gets paid about $125 for working two games a night, part of an ever-changing crew of three officials.
After 43 years of pounding up and down the hardwood, Klinnert insists he still gets excited for every game. He estimates he’s officiated about 85 tournament finals, winner-take-all games with fans packed to the rafters and tension filling the gym like a fog.
“When you walk out there, boy, I get the shivers even thinking about some of those games, because it’s a feeling,” he said.
One of those games, back in 1983, stands out.
It was a five-overtime final in Crookston to decide which team would go on to the state tournament.
“Littlefork-Big Falls beat Ada, and the ball hung on the rim, and fell off,” he said. “Otherwise Ada would have gone to the state tournament.”
Like many high school officials, Klinnert does the job because he loves the game.
“If you’re reffing only for the $100 bill, you will not last. You will not last,” Klinnert said. “The day that I’m not excited to go to a game, I should call it quits.”
Fewer and fewer people are willing to make the commitment. More young officials only stay for a couple of years. A national survey in 2017 of all levels of officials in all sports found 70% quit after three years.
The state high school league uses a three-year benchmark when trying to recruit and retain officials, spokesman Tim Leighton said.
“Retaining the officials has become the challenge,” he said. “What’s happening in officiating now is there are sportsmanship issues, there’s jobs, there’s family, there’s low rate of return in terms of the stipend you receive. Those are all things that are driving officials away.
“They’re saying: ‘This just isn’t for me.’”
He admits more officials are putting limits on their commitment to the sport — which can put a strain on scheduling.
“There are some officials that are spoiled,” said Leighton. “They’ll only work boys games, they’ll only work with certain partners and they’ll only work within five miles of their house. That’s becoming problematic.”
Klinnert likes working with younger officials, sharing tips and tricks for managing the game. He has routines for every part of the game, so he doesn’t lose focus.
He has no sympathy when a younger official complains about the long drive, or the late night.
“I tell them point-blank: ‘Get rid of that attitude,’” he said. “For these kids it’s the biggest game in the state of Minnesota tonight. If you don’t feel that way, then don’t referee.”
Klinnert is a throwback, and he’s proud of the long hours and lost sleep.
“Old referees, on the way home we’re talking about the game,” he said. “Young referees in some cases don’t even know if they played a zone or if they played man to man. The game is over and now let’s go see what’s on Facebook. That’s a difference.”
Over four decades, he can’t remember many times he’s turned down a chance to work a game.
“I took off for my 50th wedding anniversary. I took that night off,” he said.
But the demands of refereeing, late nights, nominal pay and lots of travel, can take their toll.
There are other challenges, too — being yelled at by coaches turns off a lot of officials, and Klinnert said he sees that mostly in his younger colleagues. That observation is supported by national surveys, which have found that abusive treatment by coaches, players or fans is the top reason officials quit.
Klinnert said that might be changing. In recent years, he’s seen more respect from student athletes. After games, they often thank him and his referee team for their work.
In 2015, the Minnesota State High School League started a Thank A Ref program, encouraging schools to let officials know they’re appreciated.
“How long will I ref? I don’t know. I tell people I’ll ref until I ref my last game.”