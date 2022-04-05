SEATTLE (AP) — Nearly 50,000 customers lost power during a spring storm with high winds, rain including some thunderstorms and mountain snow in areas of the Pacific Northwest Monday.
Puget Sound Energy reported more than 360 outages Monday affecting over 48,000 customers in western Washington. Seattle City Light reported more than 7,200 customers without power as of about 5 p.m. Monday. That number had fallen to about 1,500 by 8 p.m.
Portland General Electric said about 10,000 customers had lost power in southwest Washington, in Portland, Oregon, and surrounding areas, after earlier reports of more than 18,500 customers without power.
In eastern Washington and northern Idaho, Avista reported more than 5,000 customers were without power Monday afternoon.
A winter storm warning was in effect until 8 a.m. Tuesday for areas of the Washington Cascade Mountains above 2,500 feet, according to the National Weather Service. Heavy snow was expected with additional accumulations of up to 2 feet (61 centimeters) possible and gusty winds.
The winter storm warning includes Stevens and Snoqualmie passes.
A winter storm warning was also in effect for the Olympic mountains with up to 20 inches (51 centimeters) of additional snow accumulation.
The heaviest snow is expected Monday afternoon through Tuesday morning, according to KING 5 Meteorologist Adam Claibon.
The weather systems could bring up to an inch of rain to some areas of the Puget Sound region by Tuesday.