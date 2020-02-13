Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!

TODAY

Boys Prep Basketball

Trinity Lutheran at Hosanna Christian, 7 p.m.

Girls Prep Basketball

Trinity Lutheran at Hosanna Christian, 5:30 p.m.

FRIDAY

Men’s College Basketball

Walla Walla University at Oregon Tech, 3 p.m. (KLAD, 104.3 FM and 960 AM)

Women’s College Basketball

Walla Walla University at Oregon Tech, 1 p.m. (KLAD, 104.3 FM and 960 AM)

College Baseball

Oregon Tech at LaSierra University (2), Riverside, Calif., 11 a.m.

College Track, Field

Oregon Tech at Boise Challenge, Boise State, 9 a.m.

Prep Swimming

Class 4A/3A/2A/1A district championships, North Bend

Prep Wrestling

Class 2A/1A district championships, North Lake

Boys Prep Basketball

Henley at Phoenix, 7:30 p.m.

Mazama at North Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Hidden Valley at Klamath Union, 7:30 p.m.

Butte Valley at Happy Camp, 6:30 p.m.

Rogue River at Lost River, 8 p.m.

Dunmsuir at Big Valley, 6:30 p.m.

Butte Falls at Bonanza, 7:30 p.m.

North Lake at Central Christian, 6:30 p.m.

Modoc at Fall River, 8:30 p.m.

Hayfork at Tulelake, 8 p.m.

Illinois Valley at Lakeview, 8 p.m.

Girls Prep Basketball

Henley at Phoenix, 6 p.m.

Mazama at North Valley, 6 p.m.

Hidden Valley at Klamath Union, 6 p.m.

Butte Valley at Happy Camp, 5 p.m.

Rogue River at Lost River, 6:30 p.m.

Dunsmuir at Big Valley, 5 p.m.

Butte Falls at Bonanza, 6 p.m.

North Lake at Central Christian, 5 p.m.

Modoc at Fall River, 7 p.m.

Hayfork at Tulelake, 6:30 p.m.

Illinois Valley at Lakeview, 6:30 p.m.

SATURDAY

Men’s College Basketball

Walla Walla University at Oregon Tech, 9:30 p.m. (KLAD, 92.5 FM)

Women’s College Basketball

Walla Walla University at Oregon Tech, 7:30 p.m. (KLAD, 104.3 FM and 960 AM)

College Baseball

Oregon Tech at Marymount University (2), Compton, Calif., 11 a.m.

College Softball

Oregon Tech at Menlo College (2), Atherton, Calif., 11 a.m.

College Track, Field

Oregon Tech at Boise Challenge, Boise State, 9 a.m.

Prep Swimming

Class 4A/3A/2A/1A district championships, North Bend

Prep Wrestling

Class 2A/1A district championships, North Lake

CIF Northern Section Division III championships, Alturas

CIF Northern Section girls regionals, Natomas

Boys Prep Basketball

Rogue Valley Adventist at Hosanna Christian, 8 p.m.

Lost River at Illinois Valley, 3 p.m.

Bonanza at Rogue River, 3 p.m.

Lakeview at Canyonville Christian Academy, 1:30 p.m.

Girls Prep Basketball

Rogue Valley Adventist at Hosanna Christian, 5:30 p.m.

Lost River at Illinois Valley, 1:30 p.m.

Bonanza at Rogue River, 1:30 p.m.

Lakeview at Canyonville Christian Academy, 3 p.m.

Tags