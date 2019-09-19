Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!

TODAY

Boys Prep Soccer

Mazama at Madras, 4 p.m.

Girls Prep Soccer

Henley at St. Mary’s, 4 p.m.

Madras at Mazama, 4:30 p.m.

Prep Volleyball

Henley at Phoenix, 6:30 p.m.

Hidden Valley at Klamath Union, 6:30 p.m.

Mazama at North Valley, 6:30 p.m.

Lost River at Lakeview, 5:45 p.m.

Triad at Chiloquin, 5 p.m.

Bonanza at Glide, 6 p.m.

Gilchrist at Hosanna Christian, 5:30 p.m.

Trinity Lutheran at Paisley

Dunsmuir at Big Valley, 5:30 p.m.

Central Christian at North Lake, 5:30 p.m.

Butte Valley at Happy Camp

FRIDAY

College Volleyball

Oregon Tech at Northwest Christian, 7 p.m.

College Cross Country

Oregon Tech at Cascade Collegiate Conference preview meet, Cottage Grove, 10 a.m.

Prep Football

Marshfield at Klamath Union, 7 p.m.

Del Norte at Mazama, 7 p.m.

Henley at Yreka, 7:30 p.m.

Lakeview at Nyssa, 7 p.m. (MST)

Chiloquin at Riddle, 7 p.m.

North Douglas at Bonanza, 7 p.m.

Falls City at Hosanna Christian, 7 p.m.

Happy Camp at Big Valley, 6 p.m.

North Lake vs. Waldport, site TBA

Butte Valley at Redding Christian, 6 p.m.

South Wasco County at Gilchrist, 2 p.m.

SATURDAY

Men’s College Soccer

Southern Oregon at Oregon Tech, 4 p.m.

Women’s College Soccer

Southern Oregon at Oregon Tech, 1:30 p.m.

College Volleyball

Oregon Tech at Corban University, 5 p.m.

Prep Football

Lost River vs. Grant Union, at Summit High School, 5 p.m.

Crane at Triad, 1 p.m.

Boys Prep Soccer

Paisley at Lakeview, 10 a.m.

Prep Volleyball

Henley, Klamath Union at Sisters Tournament

Lost River at St. Paul Tournament

North Lake at Lake County Showdown, at Paisley

Big Valley at Burney Tournament

