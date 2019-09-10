Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!

TODAY

College Golf

Oregon Tech at Multnomah Invitational, Woodburn

Prep Volleyball

Henley at St. Mary’s, 6:30 p.m.

Mazama at Eagle Point, 6:45 p.m.

Lost River at Illinois Valley, 5:45 p.m.

Triad at Prospect

Glide at Lakeview, 5:15 p.m.

Chiloquin at Hosanna Christian, 5:30 p.m.

Bonanza at Rogue River, 6 p.m.

North Lake at Paisley, 5:30 p.m.

Central Christian at Gilchrist, 5 p.m.

Big Valley at Happy Camp, 5:30 p.m.

Hayfork at Butte Valley

Boys Prep Soccer

Eagle Point at Klamath Union, 4 p.m.

Girls Prep Soccer

Klamath Union at Eagle Point, 7 p.m.

La Pine at Lakeview, 4:30 p.m.

THURSDAY

Women’s College Soccer

Oregon Tech at California Merced, 7 p.m.

Boys Prep Soccer

Crater at Henley, 7 p.m.

Girls Prep Soccer

Henley at Crater, 7 p.m.

Lakeview vs. Brookings-Harbor, Medford, 3 p.m.

Prep Volleyball

Cascade Christian at Henley, 6:30 p.m.

South Medford at Mazama, 6:30 p.m.

Klamath Union at Cottage Grove

Lost River at Rogue River, 5:45 p.m.

Lakeview at Butte Falls, 7 p.m.

Hosanna Christian at Triad, 7 p.m.

Chiloquin at Rogue Valley Adventist, 5:30 p.m.

Canyonville Christian Academy at Bonanza, 6 p.m.

Paisley at Prospect

Surprise Valley at Big Valley, 5:30 p.m.

Gilchrist at North Lake, 5:30 p.m.

Butte Valley at Tulelake

