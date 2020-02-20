TODAY
Boys Prep Basketball
Butte Valley at Hayfork, 7 p.m., Greenville at Big Valley, 7 p.m., CIF Northern Section playoffs
FRIDAY
Men’s College Basketball
Warner Pacific at Oregon Tech, (BLACK OUT) 7:30 p.m. (KLAD, 92.5 FM)
Women’s College Basketball
Warner Pacific at Oregon Tech, (BLACK OUT) 5:30 p.m. (KLAD, 104.3 FM and 960 AM)
College Softball
Oregon Tech at Corban (2), 1 p.m.
Prep Swimming
State championships, Tualatin Hills Aquatic Center
Prep Wrestling
Class 4A regionals
CIF Northern Section Masters, Redding
CIF Northern Section girls masters, Stockton
Boys Prep Basketball
Mazama at Henley, 7:30 p.m.
Phoenix at Klamath Union, 7:30 p.m.
Hosanna Christian vs. Central Christian, 3:45 p.m.; North Lake vs Trinity Lutheran, 7:30 p.m., Mountain Valley League playoffs, at Trinity Lutheran.
Girls Prep Basketball
Mazama at Henley, 6 p.m.
Phoenix at Klamath Union, 6 p.m.
Chiloquin vs. Paisley, 5:45 p.m.; North Lake vs. Trinity Lutheran, 2 p.m., Mountain Valley League playoffs, at Trinity Lutheran
Tulelake at Fall River, CIF Northern Section playoffs, 6:30 p.m.
SATURDAY
Men’s College Basketball
Multnomah University at Oregon Tech, 7:30 p.m. (KLAD, 92.5 FM)
Women’s College Basketball
Multnomah University at Oregon Tech, 5:30 p.m. (KLAD, 104.3 FM and 960 AM)
College Softball
Oregon Tech at Corban (2), 11 a.m.
College Track, Field
Oregon Tech at George Fox, 9 a.m.
Prep Swimming
State championships, Tualatin Hills Aquatic Center
Prep Wrestling
Class 4A regionals
CIF Northern Section Masters, Redding
CIF Northern Section girls masters, Stockton
Prep Ice Hockey
Klamath Falls at Medford Jr. Spartans, The RRRink, 6:15 p.m.
Boys Prep Basketball
Southern Cascade League playoffs
Mountain Valley League playoffs, games at 3:45 and 5:45 p.m., at Trinity Lutheran
Girls Prep Basketball
Southern Cascade League playoffs
Mountain Valley League playoffs, games at 2 and 7:30 p.m., at Trinity Lutheran