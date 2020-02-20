Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!

TODAY

Boys Prep Basketball

Butte Valley at Hayfork, 7 p.m., Greenville at Big Valley, 7 p.m., CIF Northern Section playoffs

FRIDAY

Men’s College Basketball

Warner Pacific at Oregon Tech, (BLACK OUT) 7:30 p.m. (KLAD, 92.5 FM)

Women’s College Basketball

Warner Pacific at Oregon Tech, (BLACK OUT) 5:30 p.m. (KLAD, 104.3 FM and 960 AM)

College Softball

Oregon Tech at Corban (2), 1 p.m.

Prep Swimming

State championships, Tualatin Hills Aquatic Center

Prep Wrestling

Class 4A regionals

CIF Northern Section Masters, Redding

CIF Northern Section girls masters, Stockton

Boys Prep Basketball

Mazama at Henley, 7:30 p.m.

Phoenix at Klamath Union, 7:30 p.m.

Hosanna Christian vs. Central Christian, 3:45 p.m.; North Lake vs Trinity Lutheran, 7:30 p.m., Mountain Valley League playoffs, at Trinity Lutheran.

Girls Prep Basketball

Mazama at Henley, 6 p.m.

Phoenix at Klamath Union, 6 p.m.

Chiloquin vs. Paisley, 5:45 p.m.; North Lake vs. Trinity Lutheran, 2 p.m., Mountain Valley League playoffs, at Trinity Lutheran

Tulelake at Fall River, CIF Northern Section playoffs, 6:30 p.m.

SATURDAY

Men’s College Basketball

Multnomah University at Oregon Tech, 7:30 p.m. (KLAD, 92.5 FM)

Women’s College Basketball

Multnomah University at Oregon Tech, 5:30 p.m. (KLAD, 104.3 FM and 960 AM)

College Softball

Oregon Tech at Corban (2), 11 a.m.

College Track, Field

Oregon Tech at George Fox, 9 a.m.

Prep Swimming

State championships, Tualatin Hills Aquatic Center

Prep Wrestling

Class 4A regionals

CIF Northern Section Masters, Redding

CIF Northern Section girls masters, Stockton

Prep Ice Hockey

Klamath Falls at Medford Jr. Spartans, The RRRink, 6:15 p.m.

Boys Prep Basketball

Southern Cascade League playoffs

Mountain Valley League playoffs, games at 3:45 and 5:45 p.m., at Trinity Lutheran

Girls Prep Basketball

Southern Cascade League playoffs

Mountain Valley League playoffs, games at 2 and 7:30 p.m., at Trinity Lutheran

