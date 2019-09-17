Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!

TODAY

Boys Prep Soccer

Henley at Eagle Point, 5 p.m.

Butte Valley at Trinity, 5 p.m.

Girls Prep Soccer

Henley at Cascade Christian, 4 p.m.

La Pine at Klamath Union, 4 p.m.

Prep Volleyball

Crater at Henley, 6:30 p.m.

Mazama at Cascade Christian, 6:30 p.m.

Lost River at Bonanza, 5:15 p.m.

Triad at Rogue Valley Adventist

Modoc at Lakeview, 5:15 p.m.

Chiloquin at Central Christian, 5:30 p.m.

Prospect at Hosanna Christian, 5:30 p.m.

Gilchrist at Paisley, 4:30 p.m.

Big Valley at Butte Valley, 5:30 p.m.

North Lake at Trinity Lutheran, 5:30 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

Boys Prep Soccer

Paisley at St. Mary’s, 4 p.m.

Lakeview at Cascade Christian, US Cellular Field, 4 p.m.

THURSDAY

Boys Prep Soccer

Mazama at Madras, 4 p.m.

Girls Prep Soccer

Henley at St. Mary’s, 4 p.m.

Madras at Mazama, 4:30 p.m.

Prep Volleyball

Henley at Phoenix, 6:30 p.m.

Hidden Valley at Klamath Union, 6:30 p.m.

Mazama at North Valley, 6:30 p.m.

Lost River at Lakeview, 5:45 p.m.

Triad at Chiloquin, 5 p.m.

Bonanza at Glide, 6 p.m.

Gilchrist at Hosanna Christian, 5:30 p.m.

Trinity Lutheran at Paisley

Dunsmuir at Big Valley, 5:30 p.m.

Central Christian at North Lake, 5:30 p.m.

Butte Valley at Happy Camp

