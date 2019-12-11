TODAY
Prep Wrestling
Mazama at Lakeview, 6 p.m.
North Lake at LaPine novice tournament, 4 p.m.
Boys Prep Basketball
Lakeview at Klamath Union, 6 p.m.
Girls Prep Basketball
Bonanza at Mazama, 6:30 p.m.
THURSDAY
Prep Wrestling
Henley at Marshfield
Boys Prep Basketball
Henley JV at Bonanza, 7:30 p.m.
Klamath Union at Mt. Shasta Tournament
Cascade Christian at Hosanna Christian, 7 p.m.
Big Valley at Chester Tournament
Tulelake at Trinity Tournament
Girls Prep Basketball
Henley JV at Bonanza, 6 p.m.
Klamath Union at Mt. Shasta Tournament
Cascade Christian at Hosanna Christian, 5:30 p.m.
Big Valley at Chester Tournament
FRIDAY
Prep Wrestling
Klamath Union at Northeast Classic, Alturas
Henley at North Bend Coast Classic
Mazama, Lakeview, Bonanza, North Lake at Culver Tournament, 2 p.m.
Boys Prep Basketball
Henley at Eagle Point, 7 p.m.
Mazama at Crater, 7 p.m.
Klamath Union at Mt. Shasta Tournament
Butte Valley at Hosanna Holiday Hoops
Modoc, Culver, Burns, Henley freshmen at Running Raider Tournament
Paisley, Chiloquin at North Lake Tournament
Mitchell/Spray at North Lake, 6:30 p.m.
Big Valley at Chester Tournament
Tulelake at Trinity Tournament
Girls Prep Basketball
Eagle Point at Henley, 7 p.m.
Crater at Mazama, 7 p.m.
Klamath Union at Mt. Shasta Tournament
Butte Valley at Hosanna Holiday Hoops
Modoc, Culver, Burns, Henley freshmen at Running Raider Tournament
Paisley, Chiloquin at North Lake Tournament
Mitchell/Spray at North Lake, 5 p.m.
Big Valley at Chester Tournament