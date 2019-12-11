Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!

TODAY

Prep Wrestling

Mazama at Lakeview, 6 p.m.

North Lake at LaPine novice tournament, 4 p.m.

Boys Prep Basketball

Lakeview at Klamath Union, 6 p.m.

Girls Prep Basketball

Bonanza at Mazama, 6:30 p.m.

THURSDAY

Prep Wrestling

Henley at Marshfield

Boys Prep Basketball

Henley JV at Bonanza, 7:30 p.m.

Klamath Union at Mt. Shasta Tournament

Cascade Christian at Hosanna Christian, 7 p.m.

Big Valley at Chester Tournament

Tulelake at Trinity Tournament

Girls Prep Basketball

Henley JV at Bonanza, 6 p.m.

Klamath Union at Mt. Shasta Tournament

Cascade Christian at Hosanna Christian, 5:30 p.m.

Big Valley at Chester Tournament

FRIDAY

Prep Wrestling

Klamath Union at Northeast Classic, Alturas

Henley at North Bend Coast Classic

Mazama, Lakeview, Bonanza, North Lake at Culver Tournament, 2 p.m.

Boys Prep Basketball

Henley at Eagle Point, 7 p.m.

Mazama at Crater, 7 p.m.

Klamath Union at Mt. Shasta Tournament

Butte Valley at Hosanna Holiday Hoops

Modoc, Culver, Burns, Henley freshmen at Running Raider Tournament

Paisley, Chiloquin at North Lake Tournament

Mitchell/Spray at North Lake, 6:30 p.m.

Big Valley at Chester Tournament

Tulelake at Trinity Tournament

Girls Prep Basketball

Eagle Point at Henley, 7 p.m.

Crater at Mazama, 7 p.m.

Klamath Union at Mt. Shasta Tournament

Butte Valley at Hosanna Holiday Hoops

Modoc, Culver, Burns, Henley freshmen at Running Raider Tournament

Paisley, Chiloquin at North Lake Tournament

Mitchell/Spray at North Lake, 5 p.m.

Big Valley at Chester Tournament

