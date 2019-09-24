Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!

TODAY

College Golf

Oregon Tech at British Columbia Invitational, Sudden Valley GC, Bellingham, Wash.

Prep Volleyball

Hidden Valley at Henley, 6:30 p.m.

Phoenix at Mazama, 6:30 p.m.

Klamath Union at North Valley, 6:30 p.m.

Lost River at Canyonville Christian Academy, 5:45 p.m.

Rogue River at Lakeview, 5:15 p.m.

Triad at Trinity Lutheran

Chiloquin at Prospect, 5:30 p.m.

Illinois Valley at Bonanza, 6 p.m.

Hosanna Christian at Rogue Valley Adventist, 5:30 p.m.

Gilchrist at Central Christian, 5 p.m.

Paisley at North Lake, 5:30 p.m.

Tulelake at Big Valley, 5:30 p.m.

McCloud at Butte Valley

Boys Prep Soccer

Tulelake at Butte Valley, 5 p.m.

Klamath Union at Elmira, 6 p.m.

Girls Prep Soccer

Klamath Union at Elmira, 4 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

Boys Prep Soccer

Cascade Christian at Paisley, 4:30 p.m.

Lakeview at Rogue Valley Adventist, US Cellular Field, 3 p.m.

Prep Volleyball

Rogue Valley Adventist at Paisley

THURSDAY

Boys Prep Soccer

Henley at Mazama, 4:30 p.m.

Klamath Union at Phoenix, 4:30 p.m.

Modoc at Butte Valley, 5 p.m.

Girls Prep Soccer

Mazama at Henley, 6:30 p.m.

Phoenix at Klamath Union, 4:30 p.m.

Prep Volleyball

Mazama at Henley, 6:30 p.m.

Klamath Union at Phoenix, 6:30 p.m.

Glide at Lost River, 5:45 p.m.

Prospect at Triad, 5:30 p.m.

Lakeview at Illinois Valley, 5:15 p.m.

Hosanna Christian at Chiloquin, 5 p.m.

Bonanza at Butte Falls, 6 p.m.

Big Valley at Hayfork, 4 p.m.

North Lake at Gilchrist, 5:30 p.m.

Surprise Valley at Butte Valley

FRIDAY

Men’s College Soccer

University of Providence at Oregon Tech, 4 p.m.

Women’s College Soccer

University of Providence at Oregon Tech, 1:30 p.m.

College Volleyball

Eastern Oregon at Oregon Tech, 7 p.m.

Prep Football

Klamath Union at Henley, 7 p.m.

Mazama at Phoenix, 7 p.m.

Lost River at Burns, 7 p.m.

Triad at Hosanna Christian, 7 p.m.

Brookings-Harbor at Lakeview, 7 p.m.

North Lake at Chiloquin, 7 p.m.

Bonanza at Prospect, 7 p.m.

Big Valley at Hayfork, 6 p.m.

Dunsmuir at Butte Valley, 6 p.m.

McKenzie at Gilchrist, 2 p.m.

