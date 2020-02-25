TODAY
Women’s College Basketball
Corban at Oregon Tech, Cascade Collegiate Conference tournament, 7 p.m. (KLAD, 104.3 FM and 960 AM)
Boys Prep Basketball
Mazama at Klamath Union, 7:30 p.m.
Henley at North Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Girls Prep Basketball
Mazama at Klamath Union, 6 p.m.
Henley at North Valley, 6 p.m.
Class 1A state playoffs, Chiloquin at Prairie City, 6 p.m.; Days Creek at Paisley, 6 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
Men’s College Basketball
Northwest Christian at Oregon Tech, Cascade Collegiate Conference tournament, 7 p.m. (KLAD, 92.5 FM)
Boys Prep Basketball
Class 1A state playoffs, North Douglas at Triad, 6 p.m.; North Lake at Crane, 6 p.m.
THURSDAY
College Track, Field
Oregon Tech at Cal State mutli-events, Chico, 9 a.m.
Prep Wrestling
CIF state championships, Baskersfield
FRIDAY
Women’s College Basketball
Cascade Collegiate Conference tournament, 7 p.m. (KLAD, 104.3 FM and 960 AM)
College Softball
College of Idaho at Oregon Tech (2), 1 p.m.
College Track, Field
Oregon Tech at Cal State mutli-events, Chico, 9 a.m.
Prep Wrestling
Class 4A state tournament, Portland
Class 2A/1A state tournament, Portland
CIF state championships, Bakersfield
Girls Prep Basketball
Class 2A state playoffs, Lakeview at Union, 6 p.m.
Class 1A state playoffs
SATURDAY
Men’s College Basketball
Cascade Collegiate Conference tournament, 7 p.m. (KLAD, 92.5 FM)
College Baseball
Oregon Tech at British Columbia (2), Vancouver, noon
College Softball
College of Idaho at Oregon Tech (2), 11 a.m.
Prep Wrestling
Class 4A state tournament, Portland
Class 2A/1A state tournament, Portland
CIF state championships, Baskersfield
Boys Prep Basketball
Class 4A state play-in games
Class 2A state tournament, Santiam at Lost River, 4 p.m.
Class 1A state playoffs
CIF Northern Section, Butte Valley vs. Big Valley, Shasta College, 4:15 p.m.
Girls Prep Basketball
Class 2A state playoffs, Portland Christian at Lost River, 2 p.m.
CIF Northern Section, Butte Valley vs. Mercy, Shasta College, 2:30 p.m.