Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!

TODAY

Women’s College Basketball

Corban at Oregon Tech, Cascade Collegiate Conference tournament, 7 p.m. (KLAD, 104.3 FM and 960 AM)

Boys Prep Basketball

Mazama at Klamath Union, 7:30 p.m.

Henley at North Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Girls Prep Basketball

Mazama at Klamath Union, 6 p.m.

Henley at North Valley, 6 p.m.

Class 1A state playoffs, Chiloquin at Prairie City, 6 p.m.; Days Creek at Paisley, 6 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

Men’s College Basketball

Northwest Christian at Oregon Tech, Cascade Collegiate Conference tournament, 7 p.m. (KLAD, 92.5 FM)

Boys Prep Basketball

Class 1A state playoffs, North Douglas at Triad, 6 p.m.; North Lake at Crane, 6 p.m.

THURSDAY

College Track, Field

Oregon Tech at Cal State mutli-events, Chico, 9 a.m.

Prep Wrestling

CIF state championships, Baskersfield

FRIDAY

Women’s College Basketball

Cascade Collegiate Conference tournament, 7 p.m. (KLAD, 104.3 FM and 960 AM)

College Softball

College of Idaho at Oregon Tech (2), 1 p.m.

College Track, Field

Oregon Tech at Cal State mutli-events, Chico, 9 a.m.

Prep Wrestling

Class 4A state tournament, Portland

Class 2A/1A state tournament, Portland

CIF state championships, Bakersfield

Girls Prep Basketball

Class 2A state playoffs, Lakeview at Union, 6 p.m.

Class 1A state playoffs

SATURDAY

Men’s College Basketball

Cascade Collegiate Conference tournament, 7 p.m. (KLAD, 92.5 FM)

College Baseball

Oregon Tech at British Columbia (2), Vancouver, noon

College Softball

College of Idaho at Oregon Tech (2), 11 a.m.

Prep Wrestling

Class 4A state tournament, Portland

Class 2A/1A state tournament, Portland

CIF state championships, Baskersfield

Boys Prep Basketball

Class 4A state play-in games

Class 2A state tournament, Santiam at Lost River, 4 p.m.

Class 1A state playoffs

CIF Northern Section, Butte Valley vs. Big Valley, Shasta College, 4:15 p.m.

Girls Prep Basketball

Class 2A state playoffs, Portland Christian at Lost River, 2 p.m.

CIF Northern Section, Butte Valley vs. Mercy, Shasta College, 2:30 p.m.

Tags