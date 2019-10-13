Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!

TODAY

Women’s College Golf

Oregon Tech at Sonoma State Fall Invitational, Rohnert Park, Calif.

Boys Prep Soccer

Mazama at Henley, 6:30 p.m.

Phoenix at Klamath Union, 4:30 p.m.

Girls Prep Soccer

Henley at Mazama, 4:30 p.m.

Klamath Union at Phoenix, 4:30 p.m.

Prep Volleyball

Paisley at Lakeview JV, 5:30 p.m.

TUESDAY

Women’s College Golf

Oregon Tech at Sonoma State Fall Invitational, Rohnert Park, Calif.

Prep Volleyball

Henley at Mazama, 6:30 p.m.

Phoenix at Klamath Union, 6:30 p.m.

Lakeview at Lost River, 5:15 p.m.

Paisley at Triad, 5:30 p.m.

Chiloquin at Trinity Lutheran, 5:30 p.m.

Glide at Bonanza, 6 p.m.

Central Christian at Hosanna Christian, 5:30 p.m.

Gilchrist at Rogue Valley Adventist, 5:30 p.m.

Big Valley at Dunsmuir, 5:30 p.m.

North Lake at Prospect, 5:30 p.m.

Happy Camp at Butte Valley

Tulelake at Hayfork, 6 p.m.

Boys Prep Soccer

Lakeview at Paisley, 4:30 p.m.

Weed at Butte Valley, 4:30 p.m.

Fall River at Tulelake, 4:30 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

Girls Prep Soccer

Cascade Christian at Lakeview, 4:30 p.m.

THURSDAY

Boys Prep Soccer

Mazama at Klamath Union, 4:30 p.m.

Henley at North Valley, 4:30 p.m.

Fall River at Butte Valley, 4:30 p.m.

Modoc at Tulelake, 4:30 p.m.

Girls Prep Soccer

Klamath Union at Mazama, 4:30 p.m.

North Valley at Henley, 6:30 p.m.

Prep Volleyball

Klamath Union at Mazama, 6:30 p.m.

North Valley at Henley, 6:30 p.m.

Canyonville Christian Academy at Lost River, 5:45 p.m.

Triad at Central Christian, 6 p.m.

Paisley at Chiloquin, 5 p.m.

Lakeview at Rogue River, 5:15 p.m.

Bonanza at Illinois Valley, 6 p.m.

Trinity Lutheran at Hosanna Christian, 5:30 p.m.

Prospect at Gilchrist, 5 p.m.

Big Valley at Tulelake, 6 p.m.

Rogue Valley Adventist at North Lake, 5:30 p.m.

Butte Valley at McCloud

