TODAY
Women’s College Golf
Oregon Tech at Sonoma State Fall Invitational, Rohnert Park, Calif.
Boys Prep Soccer
Mazama at Henley, 6:30 p.m.
Phoenix at Klamath Union, 4:30 p.m.
Girls Prep Soccer
Henley at Mazama, 4:30 p.m.
Klamath Union at Phoenix, 4:30 p.m.
Prep Volleyball
Paisley at Lakeview JV, 5:30 p.m.
TUESDAY
Women’s College Golf
Oregon Tech at Sonoma State Fall Invitational, Rohnert Park, Calif.
Prep Volleyball
Henley at Mazama, 6:30 p.m.
Phoenix at Klamath Union, 6:30 p.m.
Lakeview at Lost River, 5:15 p.m.
Paisley at Triad, 5:30 p.m.
Chiloquin at Trinity Lutheran, 5:30 p.m.
Glide at Bonanza, 6 p.m.
Central Christian at Hosanna Christian, 5:30 p.m.
Gilchrist at Rogue Valley Adventist, 5:30 p.m.
Big Valley at Dunsmuir, 5:30 p.m.
North Lake at Prospect, 5:30 p.m.
Happy Camp at Butte Valley
Tulelake at Hayfork, 6 p.m.
Boys Prep Soccer
Lakeview at Paisley, 4:30 p.m.
Weed at Butte Valley, 4:30 p.m.
Fall River at Tulelake, 4:30 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
Girls Prep Soccer
Cascade Christian at Lakeview, 4:30 p.m.
THURSDAY
Boys Prep Soccer
Mazama at Klamath Union, 4:30 p.m.
Henley at North Valley, 4:30 p.m.
Fall River at Butte Valley, 4:30 p.m.
Modoc at Tulelake, 4:30 p.m.
Girls Prep Soccer
Klamath Union at Mazama, 4:30 p.m.
North Valley at Henley, 6:30 p.m.
Prep Volleyball
Klamath Union at Mazama, 6:30 p.m.
North Valley at Henley, 6:30 p.m.
Canyonville Christian Academy at Lost River, 5:45 p.m.
Triad at Central Christian, 6 p.m.
Paisley at Chiloquin, 5 p.m.
Lakeview at Rogue River, 5:15 p.m.
Bonanza at Illinois Valley, 6 p.m.
Trinity Lutheran at Hosanna Christian, 5:30 p.m.
Prospect at Gilchrist, 5 p.m.
Big Valley at Tulelake, 6 p.m.
Rogue Valley Adventist at North Lake, 5:30 p.m.
Butte Valley at McCloud