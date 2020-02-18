TODAY
Boys Prep Basketball
Phoenix at Mazama, 7:30 p.m.
Hidden Valley at Henley, 7:30 p.m.
Klamath Union at North Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Girls Prep Basketball
Phoenix at Mazama, 6 p.m.
Hidden Valley at Henley, 6 p.m.
Klamath Union at North Valley, 6 p.m.
Mountain Valley League playoffs
WEDNESDAY
Boys Prep Basketball
Mountain Valley League playoffs
FRIDAY
Men’s College Basketball
Warner Pacific at Oregon Tech, 7:30 p.m. (KLAD, 92.5 FM)
Women’s College Basketball
Warner Pacific at Oregon Tech, 5:30 p.m. (KLAD, 104.3 FM and 960 AM)
College Softball
Oregon Tech at Corban (2), 1 p.m.
Prep Swimming
State championships, Tualatin Hills Aquatic Center
Prep Wrestling
Class 4A regionals
CIF Northern Section Masters, Redding
CIF Northern Section girls masters, Stockton
Boys Prep Basketball
Mazama at Henley, 7:30 p.m.
Phoenix at Klamath Union, 7:30 p.m.
Southern Cascade League playoffs
Mountain Valley League playoffs
Girls Prep Basketball
Mazama at Henley, 6 p.m.
Phoenix at Klamath Union, 6 p.m.
Southern Cascade League playoffs
Mountain Valley League playoffs
SATURDAY
Men’s College Basketball
Multnomah University at Oregon Tech, 7:30 p.m. (KLAD, 92.5 FM)
Women’s College Basketball
Multnomah University at Oregon Tech, 5:30 p.m. (KLAD, 104.3 FM and 960 AM)
College Softball
Oregon Tech at Corban (2), 11 a.m.
College Track, Field
Oregon Tech at George Fox/Portland, 9 a.m.
Prep Swimming
State championships, Tualatin Hills Aquatic Center
Prep Wrestling
Class 4A regionals
CIF Northern Section Masters, Redding
CIF Northern Section girls masters, Stockton
Prep Ice Hockey
Klamath Falls at Medford Jr. Spartans, The RRRink, 6:15 p.m.
Boys Prep Basketball
Southern Cascade League playoffs
Mountain Valley League playoffs
Girls Prep Basketball
Southern Cascade League playoffs
Mountain Valley League playoffs