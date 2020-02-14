TODAY
Men’s College Basketball
Walla Walla University at Oregon Tech, 3 p.m. (KLAD, 104.3 FM and 960 AM)
Women’s College Basketball
Walla Walla University at Oregon Tech, 1 p.m. (KLAD, 104.3 FM and 960 AM)
College Baseball
Oregon Tech at LaSierra University (2), Riverside, Calif., 11 a.m.
College Track, Field
Oregon Tech at Boise Challenge, Boise State, 9 a.m.
Prep Swimming
Class 4A/3A/2A/1A district championships, North Bend
Prep Wrestling
Class 2A/1A district championships, North Lake
Boys Prep Basketball
Henley at Phoenix, 7:30 p.m.
Mazama at North Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Hidden Valley at Klamath Union, 7:30 p.m.
Butte Valley at Happy Camp, 6:30 p.m.
Rogue River at Lost River, 8 p.m.
Dunmsuir at Big Valley, 6:30 p.m.
Butte Falls at Bonanza, 7:30 p.m.
North Lake at Central Christian, 6:30 p.m.
Modoc at Fall River, 8:30 p.m.
Hayfork at Tulelake, 8 p.m.
Illinois Valley at Lakeview, 8 p.m.
Girls Prep Basketball
Henley at Phoenix, 6 p.m.
Mazama at North Valley, 6 p.m.
Hidden Valley at Klamath Union, 6 p.m.
Butte Valley at Happy Camp, 5 p.m.
Rogue River at Lost River, 6:30 p.m.
Dunsmuir at Big Valley, 5 p.m.
Butte Falls at Bonanza, 6 p.m.
North Lake at Central Christian, 5 p.m.
Modoc at Fall River, 7 p.m.
Hayfork at Tulelake, 6:30 p.m.
Illinois Valley at Lakeview, 6:30 p.m.
SATURDAY
Men’s College Basketball
Walla Walla University at Oregon Tech, 9:30 p.m. (KLAD, 92.5 FM)
Women’s College Basketball
Walla Walla University at Oregon Tech, 7:30 p.m. (KLAD, 104.3 FM and 960 AM)
College Baseball
Oregon Tech at Marymount University (2), Compton, Calif., 11 a.m.
College Softball
Oregon Tech at Menlo College (2), Atherton, Calif., 11 a.m.
College Track, Field
Oregon Tech at Boise Challenge, Boise State, 9 a.m.
Prep Swimming
Class 4A/3A/2A/1A district championships, North Bend
Prep Wrestling
Class 2A/1A district championships, North Lake
CIF Northern Section Division III championships, Alturas
CIF Northern Section girls regionals, Natomas
Boys Prep Basketball
Rogue Valley Adventist at Hosanna Christian, 8 p.m.
Lost River at Illinois Valley, 3 p.m.
Bonanza at Rogue River, 3 p.m.
Lakeview at Canyonville Christian Academy, 1:30 p.m.
Girls Prep Basketball
Rogue Valley Adventist at Hosanna Christian, 5:30 p.m.
Lost River at Illinois Valley, 1:30 p.m.
Bonanza at Rogue River, 1:30 p.m.
Lakeview at Canyonville Christian Academy, 3 p.m.
SUNDAY
College Baseball
Oregon Tech at Marymount University (2), Compton, Calif., 11 a.m.
College Softball
Oregon Tech at Menlo College (2), Atherton, Calif., 11 a.m.