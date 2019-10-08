Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!

TODAY

College Golf

Oregon Tech Fall Invitational, Running Y, 9 a.m.

Prep Volleyball

Phoenix at Henley, 6:30 p.m.

North Valley at Mazama, 6:30 p.m.

Klamath Union at Hidden Valley, 6:30 p.m.

Lost River at Rogue River, 5:45 p.m.

Chiloquin at Triad, 5:30 p.m.

Butte Falls at Lakeview, 5:15 p.m.

Canyonville Christian Academy at Bonanza, 6 p.m.

Hosanna Christian at North Lake, 5:30 p.m.

Central Christian at Paisley

Gilchrist at Trinity Lutheran, 6 p.m.

Big Valley at Surprise Valley, 5:30 p.m.

Tulelake at Butte Valley, 5:30 p.m.

Boys Prep Soccer

Butte Valley at Tulelake, 4:30 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

Prep Cross Country

Rogue Valley Runners Max King Invitational, Jackson County Expo Center

Boys Prep Soccer

Paisley at Canyonville Christian Academy, 4:30 p.m.

Lakeview at St. Mary’s, 4 p.m.

Girls Prep Soccer

Rogue River at Lakeview, 4:30 p.m.

THURSDAY

Boys Prep Soccer

Hidden Valley at Henley, 6:30 p.m.

Klamath Union at North Valley, 4:30 p.m.

Phoenix at Mazama, 4:30 p.m.

Etna at Butte Valley, 4:30 p.m.

Tulelake at Modoc, 4:30 p.m.

Girls Prep Soccer

Henley at Hidden Valley, 4:30 p.m.

North Valley at Klamath Union, 4:30 p.m.

Mazama at Phoenix, 4:30 p.m.

Prep Volleyball

Henley at Hidden Valley, 6:30 p.m.

Mazama at Phoenix, 6:30 p.m.

Bonanza at Lost River, 5:15 p.m.

Triad at Gilchrist

North Lake at Chiloquin, 5 p.m.

Hosanna Christian at Paisley, 5:30 p.m.

Butte Valley at Big Valley, 5:30 p.m.

Dunsmuir at Tulelake, 5:30 p.m.

Tags