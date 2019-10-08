TODAY
College Golf
Oregon Tech Fall Invitational, Running Y, 9 a.m.
Prep Volleyball
Phoenix at Henley, 6:30 p.m.
North Valley at Mazama, 6:30 p.m.
Klamath Union at Hidden Valley, 6:30 p.m.
Lost River at Rogue River, 5:45 p.m.
Chiloquin at Triad, 5:30 p.m.
Butte Falls at Lakeview, 5:15 p.m.
Canyonville Christian Academy at Bonanza, 6 p.m.
Hosanna Christian at North Lake, 5:30 p.m.
Central Christian at Paisley
Gilchrist at Trinity Lutheran, 6 p.m.
Big Valley at Surprise Valley, 5:30 p.m.
Tulelake at Butte Valley, 5:30 p.m.
Boys Prep Soccer
Butte Valley at Tulelake, 4:30 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
Prep Cross Country
Rogue Valley Runners Max King Invitational, Jackson County Expo Center
Boys Prep Soccer
Paisley at Canyonville Christian Academy, 4:30 p.m.
Lakeview at St. Mary’s, 4 p.m.
Girls Prep Soccer
Rogue River at Lakeview, 4:30 p.m.
THURSDAY
Boys Prep Soccer
Hidden Valley at Henley, 6:30 p.m.
Klamath Union at North Valley, 4:30 p.m.
Phoenix at Mazama, 4:30 p.m.
Etna at Butte Valley, 4:30 p.m.
Tulelake at Modoc, 4:30 p.m.
Girls Prep Soccer
Henley at Hidden Valley, 4:30 p.m.
North Valley at Klamath Union, 4:30 p.m.
Mazama at Phoenix, 4:30 p.m.
Prep Volleyball
Henley at Hidden Valley, 6:30 p.m.
Mazama at Phoenix, 6:30 p.m.
Bonanza at Lost River, 5:15 p.m.
Triad at Gilchrist
North Lake at Chiloquin, 5 p.m.
Hosanna Christian at Paisley, 5:30 p.m.
Butte Valley at Big Valley, 5:30 p.m.
Dunsmuir at Tulelake, 5:30 p.m.