SATURDAY

Women’s College Basketball

Oregon Tech at Cal State Maritime, 2 p.m. (KLAD, 104.3 FM and 960 AM)

SUNDAY

Women’s College Basketball

Oregon Tech at Pacific Union, Angwin, Calif., 4 p.m. (KLAD, 104.3 FM and 960 AM).

