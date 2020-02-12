Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!

TODAY

Prep Wrestling

Skyline Conference duals, at Klamath Union, 5 p.m.

THURSDAY

Boys Prep Basketball

Trinity Lutheran at Hosanna Christian, 7 p.m.

Girls Prep Basketball

Trinity Lutheran at Hosanna Christian, 5:30 p.m.

FRIDAY

Men’s College Basketball

Walla Walla University at Oregon Tech, 3 p.m. (KLAD, 104.3 FM and 960 AM)

Women’s College Basketball

Walla Walla University at Oregon Tech, 1 p.m. (KLAD, 104.3 FM and 960 AM)

College Baseball

Oregon Tech at LaSierra University (2), Riverside, Calif., 11 a.m.

College Track, Field

Oregon Tech at Boise Challenge, Boise State, 9 a.m.

Prep Swimming

Class 4A/3A/2A/1A district championships, North Bend

Prep Wrestling

Class 2A/1A district championships, North Lake

Boys Prep Basketball

Henley at Phoenix, 7:30 p.m.

Mazama at North Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Hidden Valley at Klamath Union, 7:30 p.m.

Butte Valley at Happy Camp, 6:30 p.m.

Rogue River at Lost River, 8 p.m.

Dunmsuir at Big Valley, 6:30 p.m.

Butte Falls at Bonanza, 7:30 p.m.

North Lake at Central Christian, 6:30 p.m.

Modoc at Fall River, 8:30 p.m.

Hayfork at Tulelake, 8 p.m.

Illinois Valley at Lakeview, 8 p.m.

Girls Prep Basketball

Henley at Phoenix, 6 p.m.

Mazama at North Valley, 6 p.m.

Hidden Valley at Klamath Union, 6 p.m.

Butte Valley at Happy Camp, 5 p.m.

Rogue River at Lost River, 6:30 p.m.

Dunsmuir at Big Valley, 5 p.m.

Butte Falls at Bonanza, 6 p.m.

North Lake at Central Christian, 5 p.m.

Modoc at Fall River, 7 p.m.

Hayfork at Tulelake, 6:30 p.m.

Illinois Valley at Lakeview, 6:30 p.m.

SATURDAY

Men’s College Basketball

Walla Walla University at Oregon Tech, 8 p.m. (KLAD, 92.5 FM)

Women’s College Basketball

Walla Walla University at Oregon Tech, 6 p.m. (KLAD, 104.3 FM and 960 AM)

Prep Swimming

Class 4A/3A/2A/1A district championships, North Bend

Prep Wrestling

Class 2A/1A district championships, North Lake

CIF Northern Section Division III championships, Alturas

CIF Northern Section girls regionals, Natomas

