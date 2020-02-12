TODAY
Prep Wrestling
Skyline Conference duals, at Klamath Union, 5 p.m.
THURSDAY
Boys Prep Basketball
Trinity Lutheran at Hosanna Christian, 7 p.m.
Girls Prep Basketball
Trinity Lutheran at Hosanna Christian, 5:30 p.m.
FRIDAY
Men’s College Basketball
Walla Walla University at Oregon Tech, 3 p.m. (KLAD, 104.3 FM and 960 AM)
Women’s College Basketball
Walla Walla University at Oregon Tech, 1 p.m. (KLAD, 104.3 FM and 960 AM)
College Baseball
Oregon Tech at LaSierra University (2), Riverside, Calif., 11 a.m.
College Track, Field
Oregon Tech at Boise Challenge, Boise State, 9 a.m.
Prep Swimming
Class 4A/3A/2A/1A district championships, North Bend
Prep Wrestling
Class 2A/1A district championships, North Lake
Boys Prep Basketball
Henley at Phoenix, 7:30 p.m.
Mazama at North Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Hidden Valley at Klamath Union, 7:30 p.m.
Butte Valley at Happy Camp, 6:30 p.m.
Rogue River at Lost River, 8 p.m.
Dunmsuir at Big Valley, 6:30 p.m.
Butte Falls at Bonanza, 7:30 p.m.
North Lake at Central Christian, 6:30 p.m.
Modoc at Fall River, 8:30 p.m.
Hayfork at Tulelake, 8 p.m.
Illinois Valley at Lakeview, 8 p.m.
Girls Prep Basketball
Henley at Phoenix, 6 p.m.
Mazama at North Valley, 6 p.m.
Hidden Valley at Klamath Union, 6 p.m.
Butte Valley at Happy Camp, 5 p.m.
Rogue River at Lost River, 6:30 p.m.
Dunsmuir at Big Valley, 5 p.m.
Butte Falls at Bonanza, 6 p.m.
North Lake at Central Christian, 5 p.m.
Modoc at Fall River, 7 p.m.
Hayfork at Tulelake, 6:30 p.m.
Illinois Valley at Lakeview, 6:30 p.m.
SATURDAY
Men’s College Basketball
Walla Walla University at Oregon Tech, 8 p.m. (KLAD, 92.5 FM)
Women’s College Basketball
Walla Walla University at Oregon Tech, 6 p.m. (KLAD, 104.3 FM and 960 AM)
Prep Swimming
Class 4A/3A/2A/1A district championships, North Bend
Prep Wrestling
Class 2A/1A district championships, North Lake
CIF Northern Section Division III championships, Alturas
CIF Northern Section girls regionals, Natomas