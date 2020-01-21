Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!

TODAY

Boys Prep Basketball

St. Mary’s at Mazama, 7:30 p.m.

Girls Prep Basketball

St. Mary’s at Mazama, 6 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

Prep Wrestling

Burns at Lakeview, 5 p.m.

Boys Prep Basketball

Weed at Modoc, 8:30 p.m.

Girls Prep Basketball

Weed at Modoc, 7 p.m.

FRIDAY

Men’s College Basketball

Oregon Tech at Eastern Oregon, 7:30 p.m. (KLAD, 92.5 FM)

Women’s College Basketball

Oregon Tech at Eastern Oregon, 5:30 p.m. (KLAD, 104.3 FM and 960 AM)

College Track, Field

Oregon Tech at Ed Jacoby Invitational, Boise, Idaho, 9 a.m.

Prep Wrestling

Bonanza, Chiloquin at Lost River

Boys Prep Basketball

Phoenix at Henley, 7:30 p.m.

North Valley at Mazama, 7:30 p.m.

Klamath Union at Hidden Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Butte Valley at Surprise Valley, 6:30 p.m.

Paisley at Hosanna Christian, 7 p.m.

Triad at Prospect, 7 p.m.

Lost River at Rogue River, 6:30 p.m.

Hayfork at Big Valley, 6:30 p.m.

Bonanza at Butte Falls, 7:30 p.m.

North Lake at Gilchrist, 7 p.m.

Fall River at Modoc, 8:30 p.m.

Tulelake at McCloud, 6:30 p.m.

Lakeview at Illinois Valley, 6 p.m.

Central Christian at Chiloquin, 6:30 p.m.

Girls Prep Basketball

Phoenix at Henley, 6 p.m.

North Valley at Mazama, 6 p.m.

Klamath Union at Hidden Valley, 6 p.m.

Butte Valley at Surprise Valley, 5 p.m.

Paisley at Hosanna Christian, 5:30 p.m.

Triad at Prospect, 5:30 p.m.

Lost River at Rogue River, 8 p.m.

Hayfork at Big Valley, 5 p.m.

Bonanza at Butte Falls, 6 p.m.

North Lake at Gilchrist, 5:30 p.m.

Fall River at Modoc, 7 p.m.

Tulelake at McCloud, 5 p.m.

Lakeview at Illinois Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Central Christian at Chiloquin, 5 p.m.

