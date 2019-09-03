Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!

TODAY

Prep Volleyball

Klamath Union at Hosanna Christian, 7 p.m.

Bonanza at Oakridge, 5:30 p.m.

Gilchrist at La Pine, 3 p.m.

Gilchrist vs. Trinity Lutheran, at La Pine, 4:30 p.m.

Boys Prep Soccer

Crater at Mazama, 4:30 p.m.

Girls Prep Soccer

Ashland at Klamath Union, 5 p.m.

Mazama at Crater, 7 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

College Volleyball

Oregon Tech at Southern Oregon, 7 p.m.

Prep Volleyball

Prospect at Chiloquin, 5 p.m.

THURSDAY

Men’s College Soccer

Oregon Tech at Pacific University, 4:30 p.m.

College Volleyball

Walla Walla University at Oregon Tech, 7 p.m.

Girls Prep Soccer

Lakeview at Henley, 4 p.m.

Prep Volleyball

Modoc at Lost River, 5:45 p.m.

Bonanza at Mazama, 6:30 p.m.

Klamath Union at Cascade Christian, 6:30 p.m.

La Pine at Lakeview, 6 p.m.

North Lake at Triad, 5:30 p.m.

Rogue Valley Adventist at Hosanna Christian, 5:30 p.m.

Trinity Lutheran at Gilchrist, 5 p.m.

Big Valley at McCloud, 5:30 p.m.

Dunsmuir at Butte Valley

Prep Football

Princeton at Butte Valley, 6 p.m.

