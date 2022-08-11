Andy's Shell Station in Klamath Falls

Andy’s Shell Service was located on the southeast corner of West Main and Riverside Drive in the 1940s and ’50s. Access ramps connected to Highway 97 cover this spot today.

 Courtesy of Klamath County Museum

100 years ago

Whether the proposed I.W.W. drive was really started here or whether the member of the organization arrested yesterday was merely playing a lone hand, was the subject of speculation in official circles. At any rate, the arrest by Sheriff Low and Deputy Sam Walker of Wm. Fischer disposed of one alleged organizer.

