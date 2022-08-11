Whether the proposed I.W.W. drive was really started here or whether the member of the organization arrested yesterday was merely playing a lone hand, was the subject of speculation in official circles. At any rate, the arrest by Sheriff Low and Deputy Sam Walker of Wm. Fischer disposed of one alleged organizer.
Fischer was taken at the former auto camp ground near Modoc Park, now referred to as the “jungles.” He had in his possession a quantity of I.W.W. literature and receipt books showing that recently he had signed up four new members. Another man present who protested against the arrest was persuaded that his future health depended upon the celerity with which he disappeared from Klamath County.
Because jail space here is limited, the opinion expressed around the police and sheriff’s office is that should a rush of business develop it will be necessary to provide barbed wire for a “bull pen.”
“We believe in being hospitable and are against turning away guests,” one official was said to have remarked.
The Evening Herald, August 9, 1922
50 years ago
It’s not everyday that a baby begins its life in a dark hallway of a hotel, being helped on its way by three police officers who had to use flashlights to see what they were doing.
But that’s what happened in Klamath Falls during a power outage.
The lights had just gone out when city police received a call that a woman was about to give birth at the Early Hotel, 115 North Fifth St.
Sgt. Ron Rose and officers Hadley McCann and Joe Harrison rushed to the scene.
They met the mother-to-be, Mrs. Valerie Hubbell, who had arrived from California the previous day, in the dark hallway.
While McCann and Harrison made the woman comfortable on the floor, Rose rushed to call the ambulance.
When he returned the baby was on its way.
After the baby — a girl — was born she was placed on the mother and officers tied the cord.
The ambulance arrived and the mother was take to Presbyterian Intercommunity Hospital by Felix Peace, owner of Peace Ambulance while the baby got a quick ride in a police cruiser.
The baby was wrapped in foil paper to preserve its body temperature and covered with a blanket.
The baby was born at least two months premature and weighed only slightly over 3 pounds.
Both mother and daughter are “doing fine,” according to a hospital spokesman.
The Herald & News, August 17, 1972
25 years ago
A proposal to add 6,953 acres to the Lower Klamath National Wildlife Refuge will help the agency fulfill its task of providing sufficient habitat for migratory waterfowl.
But some wonder whether the county’s loss of tax value is a fair trade-off. The loss of public tax revenues was one of the primary counters of those who responded to the agency’s request for comments on a proposed environmental assessment for the project.
The preferred alternative would remove from the agricultural tax base 1,080 acres in Klamath County and 4,256 acres in Siskiyou County. Agency officials will buy from willing sellers, although a parcel containing two wells may be leased instead.
Lost tax income will be made up in part by payments from the Refuge Revenue Sharing Act.
And don’t discount the power of birds to draw cash-wielding tourists, refuge managers say. Nearly 200,000 people visited the Klamath Basin wildlife refuges in 1995, 80% who lived elsewhere. They spent an estimated $700,400, according to a refuge study.
Among the many claimants to water from the Upper Klamath Basin, the refuges are low on the list. Yet it has an annual need to provide from 12,000-16,000 acres of seasonal wetlands to support migratory birds.
Most of the largest parcel is in pasture. It would be flooded during the winter to provide habitat and temporary water storage.
The Herald & News, August 18, 1997
10 years ago
Klamath County rattlesnakes are leaving their mark.
In the last year alone, Sky Lakes Medical Center has treated three bites — that is up from just one in several years.
A snake invasion? Unlikely.
According to Ron Woita, Sky Lakes’ director of emergency services, one local case required over 60 vials of anti-venom and at around $1,000 per vial racked up a fearsome bill.
“They were pretty much severe cases, and they all survived with no limb loss,” Woita said.
If bitten, maintain a low heart rate. Stay warm. Keep the bite area below your heart. Remove jewelry for swelling. And walk, do not run, to the emergency room.
Time is an iissue, said Woita. Because snake venom can liquefy muscle and tissue, seeking medical treatment within six hours of a bite is key.