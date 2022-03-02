Enjoy a tender, dramatic romance with Hope
Tuesday, March 8, 5:30 p.m. downtown
A relationship is put to the test in the Norwegian romantic drama Hope, screening at the downtown Library.
Hope follows Anja and Tomas as they navigate their theater and dance careers, as well as the ordinary dramas of their blended family. Anja’s and Tomas’ relationship is already feeling the strain when Anja receives a devastating diagnosis: her lung cancer has metastasized into a brain tumor, and it’s inoperable. Used to putting on a brave face compensating for her absent, workaholic husband, Anja refuses to tell anyone but Tomas the truth of her health situation. Forced to reprioritize their lives, Anja’s and Tomas’s marriage will be tested like never before…
Hope is unrated, in Norwegian, Swedish and English with English subtitles, and runs for 2 hours, 10 minutes.
For more information, please call 541-882-8894.
Enjoy tea, cake and… death? at the Klamath County Library
Tuesday, March 15 at 6 p.m.
Topics around death and dying are often awkward to talk about, but discussing them with your family is the best way to make sure your final wishes are followed through, and the framing of a “Death Café” can help you practice those conversations.
Join us Tuesday in the library’s “Conversations On Death & Dying” discussions with Marci McEnroe, a certified End of Life Doula Specialist: our first Death Café! Enjoy some refreshments and some lightly-structured group discussion where we can talk about death in a friendly, non-judgmental and confidential way.
McEnroe specializes in end of life planning, holding vigil, as well as educating and empowering those and their loved ones at the end of life. Previous to becoming a doula, she spent more than a decade in the medical profession in the Klamath Basin. She was born and raised in Klamath Basin and serves Klamath Falls and surrounding areas.
No registration is necessary. For more information, stop by the downtown Klamath County Library, call 541-882-8894 or visit klamathlibrary.org.
Discover your freedom to read with the Oregon Intellectual Freedom Committee
Wednesday, March 16 at 2 p.m. via Zoom. Email folklamath@gmail.com for invite
One of the foundational pillars of libraries – indeed, one of the foundational pillars of democracy itself – is the freedom of information. Join Perry Stokes, co-chair of the Oregon Intellectual Freedom Committee (OIFC), in an online chat to learn more about the impact of your freedom to read.
The presentation is free, but registration is required so we can send you the invite to connect via Zoom teleconferencing. Email the Friends of the Klamath County Library at folklamath@gmail.com to sign up.
For more about how you can become a Friend of the Klamath County Library, visit klamathlibrary.org/friends. The organization is currently looking for members to join their executive board. For more information, email folklamath@gmail.com.
Let’s play board games at the Klamath County Library
Tuesday, March 1 and March 15 at 5:30 p.m. downtown
Come and play a variety of adult board and card games at the Library. Survive the horrors of Betrayal at House on the Hill, become a train magnate in Ticket to Ride, win a magical fight in Dungeon Brawl and much more! (Feel free to bring your favorite game to share.)
For more information, call 541-882-8894, or visit the downtown library’s Information & Reference desk.
File your taxes for free with AARP Tax-Aide at the Klamath County Library
Through Wednesday, April 13, downtown.
Free tax filing with AARP Tax-Aide has returned to the downtown Klamath County Library for folks to file their 2021 tax returns, but due to ongoing COVID-19 concerns, things look a little different this year – they’ll still be at the library on Wednesdays through April 13th, but instead of first-come-first-served, Tax Aide volunteers will meet with clients via appointment.
Here’s what you need to do to get started:
Stop by the Information & Reference desk at the downtown Klamath County Library and pick up an intake form and checklist of documentation to bring to your appointment.
Call to claim your time slot. Call either Donna G at 541-205-8545 on Wednesdays from 4 to 7 p.m.; or call Donna H at 541-882-4362 Tuesdays through Thursdays from 2 to 5 p.m.
There will also be a Spanish translator on hand each week to assist Spanish speakers with their tax filing. For more information, call 541-882-8894.
Events for children, families and teens at the Klamath County Library
The downtown Klamath County Library has events almost every day for children, teens and families to enjoy. Special for March are lots of activities for kids and teens while school is closed for spring break March 21 to 25:
For kids under 12: Scavenger hunt, movie marathon, trash sculpture workshop, board game day, Lego challenge day, puzzle day and Nintendo Wii play.
And for teens 12-18: Scavenger hunt, craft day, trash sculpture workshop, sewing projects, game day, DIY perfume workshop, binge day for favorite shows.
Please remember that anyone 5 years old and older needs to wear a mask while at the library. For more information on any of these events, please call 541-882-8894 or stop by the downtown library’s Youth Services desk.