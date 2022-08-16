Suspect

This image released from video obtained by the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office shows a suspect in the theft of equipment stolen from an Oregon Department of Forestry lookout tower in Prospect, Ore., on Sunday, Aug. 15.

 Jackson County Sheriff's Office

PROSPECT, Ore. — Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) is investigating the theft of Oregon Department of Forestry (ODF) equipment stolen from a lookout tower in the Prospect area.

Two men broke into the tower Sunday, Aug. 15 around 12:45 p.m.

