This image released from video obtained by the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office shows a suspect in the theft of equipment stolen from an Oregon Department of Forestry lookout tower in Prospect, Ore., on Sunday, Aug. 15.
PROSPECT, Ore. — Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) is investigating the theft of Oregon Department of Forestry (ODF) equipment stolen from a lookout tower in the Prospect area.
Two men broke into the tower Sunday, Aug. 15 around 12:45 p.m.
The thieves stole batteries and solar panels used to power the lookout tower’s fire detection camera. With these items stolen, the camera is no longer operational, leaving a hole in the camera network and taking away the opportunity for early fire detection.
The ODF Southwest Oregon Detection Center is a system of cameras across Jackson and Josephine counties used to monitor rural areas in an effort to catch fires at a small size, provide critical fire information to firefighters responding to active incidents and allow the department to use resources more strategically.
This particular tower enables early fire detection for the northeastern portion of Jackson County near Prospect. ODF is currently working as quickly as possible to get the camera system back up and running.
The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office has set up a tip line at 541-774-8333 for anyone with information regarding this case. When calling, reference case #22-4725.