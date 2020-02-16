One week ago today, Matt Miles celebrated a special occasion.
It marked the third year since the Oregon Tech baseball coach pulled off a stunning miracle, and beat the medical diagnosis of stage IV gliosacroma.
After hours of surgery, Miles was told his life expectancy was two or three months.
Therein began a true story of inspiration.
“You can’t change what has happened, but you can always change what happens next,” he wrote on a recent Facebook post. “Find a path that you can believe will conquer the adversity and follow it wholeheartedly.”
Miles has — from the outset.
He started with small goals — returning to the baseball team, a son’s graduation, recruiting, other family events.
As each goal was achieved, the next goal was set.
“Put goals for special events on your calendar, and do everything to be there,” Miles wrote.
There were anniversaries with his wife, Beverly, celebrating a son’s 21st birthday, another fall baseball season, another regular season.
If there is a poster person for positivity, Miles might be it.
He has inspired others.
“The power of belief and positivity,” he wrote, “buy into your path to win and enjoy everyday of life.”
Miles has.
“Doctors continue to say incurable, so fight until it becomes curable. The situation has opened my eyes to how beautiful life is and I am so thankful for the time I have with my family, friends and the opportunity to coach such great, hard working young men.”
The things Miles has been consistent about — openly talking about his brain cancer, remaining upbeat and positive, learning to relish all that is good in life and working with his doctors over the years of his battles.
A big plus, he was told by doctors in Portland — living in Klamath Falls is a good thing, since the community has high quality oncologists.
He also found life changes like adjustments in diet and exercise, among other things doctors might usually recommend, to be contributing factors to his well being throughout his process of dealing with cancer.
Miles has been focused on more than his own adversity, too.
Last spring, he and the Oregon Tech baseball team organized a weekend fundraiser for 5-year-old Faith Seta, who had serious issues with her cancer battle. Players from Corban, as well as OIT, wore gold shoe laces and contributed to the efforts to bring awareness of childhood cancer.
Having Matt Miles do what he has done, along with all of the great gals who did Norma’s Challenge, and others who have battled cancer — often on their own — is something from which all of us can draw hope, strength and courage.
The battles often are more difficult with family and friends than with the patient.
Still, his battle and the many others, far too numerous to mention let alone try to remember, is something all of us can share and draw upon for hope, strength and courage.
Steve Matthies is Herald and News sports editor emeritus. He can be reached at 541-885-4411, or at smatthies@heraldandnews.com.