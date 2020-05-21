With the early end to a traditional school year for Klamath Basin students due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a 2019 Klamath Union High School graduate is trying to make sure that juniors and seniors won’t miss out on one of the most memorable parts of high school – junior and senior prom.
Cooper Roberts, 19, who now runs his own sound consulting business while attending Oregon Tech, is planning to host a prom this summer. With restrictions still in place for large crowds, he’s not certain what the prom will look like just yet, but whether it’s held in person or virtually, he wants it to be memorable for students missing out on their high school experiences. However the event is held, it will be open to all public, private, and charter schools in Klamath, Lake, and Modoc Counties.
“Looking back at my senior year, that’s one of the more fond memories that I had, was my senior prom,” Roberts said in a recent interview with Herald and News.
A committee of parents is also behind the concept for the event, which is currently accepting sponsors, donations, and volunteers to chaperone if in-person events can be held.
Roberts said he knows many of the seniors, since they are only one year behind his graduating class. It means a lot to him that the classes of 2020 and 2021 have the same opportunities he had.
“It’s just one of those memories that I feel like every senior should be able to look back on and have, and when they go to class reunions, be able to talk with their friends about what happened at their senior prom and how much fun it was,” Roberts added.
If the event being planned is a large in-person event, Roberts is planning to host it at Mike’s Fieldhouse at Steen Sports Park — for upwards of 1,400 students in July.
While a specific date is still in the works, Roberts is working with Mike’s Fieldhouse on planning a prom that will keep social distancing in mind and adhere to public health standards. If necessary, Roberts said he will adjust the plan from one in-person event to multiple smaller events in August, or even a virtual prom.
“We would have a DJ in a central location with cameras and we would broadcast it over Zoom,” Roberts said.
“Essentially it would just be a large scale Zoom meeting with music,” he added.
His first choice for a prom event is still to hold it for all juniors and seniors at the same time in the same space.
The current capacity to hold a prom at Mike’s Fieldhouse is around 1,400 students, Roberts said.
“I looked at Mike’s Fieldhouse and it’s a 65,000-square-foot facility where you can really spread out and have different options,” he said.
Roberts said he and a committee of parents are working on trying to find ways for students to keep a physical distance if they are enjoying prom in person.
“We don’t want all these students to come and get sick,” Roberts said.
“Obviously at prom, people get close, people dance, people do a lot of things that aren’t socially distanced,” he added. “So we’re really looking at ways that we can ensure that people remain social distanced, and a lot of that comes down to making sure we have the chaperone capacity to monitor it. We’re also looking at ways we can keep them apart while they’re dancing.”
Roberts said while slow dancing is a big part of prom, if organizers have to eliminate it from the event to make it happen, then it’s something they have to do.
“We’re just trying to make sure that whatever we do, we are staying socially responsible,” he said.
Roberts said he’s open to doing things differently in order to keep students safe and ensure they have a prom experience in some way.
He also wants to present the concept for a prom to both Klamath Falls City and Klamath County School Districts, if only to make them aware of the event.
“I’m looking at what we can do differently,” Roberts said.
“At the end of the day, this is for them and we want to do what’s easy for them.”
Roberts said he may know more about how the prom will look by or around early June.
“The next couple of weeks are going to be really telling for this event now that Klamath County has started its reopening process,” Roberts said.
For more information, go online to the All County Prom-Klamath, Lake, and Modoc Counties’ Facebook page.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.