My name is Josh, and I’m brand new to Klamath Falls! I’m a recent graduate of the University of Oregon and am now working at the Herald & News as a reporter. In my spare time, I love spending time outside in nature, whether that’s hiking in the woods, swimming in a creek or just taking in the beauty of the environment.
I recently took up board gaming as a hobby, which occupies a chunk of my free time indoors. I also enjoy retro and modern video games, as well as films from all eras and cultures. Of course, writing and researching are especially meaningful to me, and guided me toward my career in journalism.
Before Sunday, I’d never been to Klamath Falls before. I’d been south through Ashland and north to Portland, but I’d never taken that southeastern journey to that little city near the California border.
I had no idea what to expect.
Now that I’m here, I can see a beautiful green valley tucked within the rolling hills, lying in the shadow of Mount Shasta. There are rivers, lakes and tall trees inviting me to experience nature in a way that’s new and fresh. There are trails I’ve never explored, plants I’ve never seen, birds and wildlife that I have yet to discover. What’s out there? What are the best trails near Klamath? Where’s the best camping? The best parks?
But as much as I love nature, I also want to know the city of Klamath itself. What is the culture like here? I want to eat in new restaurants, attend live shows, go to events whether they’re big or small. I want to see the weird side of Klamath, the geeky side of Klamath, and the spiritual side of Klamath.
How can I truly experience the best that this city has to offer? I’ve been to only one restaurant, trekked downtown only once. I’ve seen Klamath Lake and the greenery that surrounds it, and I want to experience it all!