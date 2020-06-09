Alex Garcia tossed his red cap high into the sky on Sunday as he officially graduated from Klamath Union High School at Moore Park in Klamath Falls.
Garcia’s family stood nearby a pickup decked out in Pelican swag to celebrate the senior, one of approximately 123 who took part in the first drive-thru graduation ceremony in KU’s 91-year history. Students and their families drove vehicles onto the lawn, lining up in rows facing a giant screen where they could watch pre-recorded messages from Principal Tony Swan as well as from their top graduates, including three valedictorians and one salutatorian.
Reflecting on his class’s experiences of being the first sixth grade class at Ponderosa Middle School, the students who spent much of their time at KU in modular buildings during the school’s major renovation, the loss of two KU students to suicide, and the early closure of school during their senior year due to COVID-19, Garcia and other student speakers encouraged classmates to carry on, during the pre-recorded messages.
“We must not succumb to all the hardships,” Garcia told his peers. “We must face them together with friends and family and become better.”
Garcia, senior class president and captain of the men’s soccer team, is headed to University of Oregon this fall, and wants to eventually become an attorney.
The backside of Garcia’s cap tells more about his story: “My family crossed the border so I could cross the stage.”
His family came to the United States from Mexico so he and his brother and sister could have more opportunities, he said, to pursue the “American Dream.”
Even though he didn’t cross a physical stage on Sunday, he felt the ceremonial event was meaningful.
“Being told you were going to stay in the car, I thought … the emotion was going to be taken out of it,” he said.
“I still feel like the feeling, the moment is still there,” Garcia added.
All around Moore Park, students snapped photos with classmates, and celebrated the culmination of their time in high school with friends and family with car honks and cheers.
Some reflected on the past few months and how the class kept with tradition of adapting to ongoing changes.
Friends London Argyle, 18, Anupama Hazarika, 17, and Szonja Kiss, 18, got to hang out before the ceremony started, and all agreed they will have a unique story to tell about their senior year and their graduation.
“It feels surreal to me,” Argyle said of graduating.
For the trio of friends, it was friends, teachers, and the events leading up to the pandemic that helped them get through to the end of the school year.
“I didn’t know it was going to be our last day,” Hazarika said, one of the class’s three valedictorians, referencing the last day all were together at school.
Seniors adapted to changes in distance learning as well as to the expectations for their graduation.
“We’ve adjusted very well, I would say,” Argyle said.
Adjusting well was the theme for many seniors who earned their diploma on Sunday.
With hands raised to the sky, Alekz Leach posed for a photograph with his mom, Angela Leach, as they waited for speeches to begin on the Jumbo-tron screen facing graduates and their families.
Alekz admitted before the global pandemic prompted Gov. Kate Brown to close schools for the school year this spring, he had looked at school differently.
“It was a whole lot of slacking off honestly,” he said. “Skipping classes like I shouldn’t have been, and then COVID-19 hit and that kind of changed everything.”
Leach was still in the process of finding a mentor for his senior project right before it was announced they had been canceled due to restrictions in place related to the pandemic.
He looked forward to visiting friends and staff at KU each Wednesday to check in to see how they were doing.
After school closed, he found he had missed it.
“I thought I would never say that,” Leach said.
“It’s really proven that the Class of 2020 is adaptable. In the words of Bear Grylls, we will adapt and improvise and overcome.”
And many graduates are doing just that, such as All Student Body President Connor Cherpeski, who told Herald and News of plans to attend the United States Military Academy at West Point after graduation. He said KU helped him determine that path.
“Through the course of my time at KU, I slowly kind of learned that life wasn’t really about me, it was about other people, and I wanted to do something with my life that I could help serve others,” Cherpeski said.
“I wanted to serve my country,” he added. “I have no problem saying it’s the greatest country in the world. It’s got some problems but we have to move forward to fix those.”
After turning their tassels, students and their families drove around the park loop to receive their diploma from Swan and posed for photos with administrators before calling it a commencement.