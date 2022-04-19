Klamath Chorale's annual spring concert at the Ross Ragland Theater presents "The Great American Songbook" on Sunday, May 1, at 2 p.m.
The 60-voice community choir is directed by Robin J. Schwartz and accompanied by Bill “Slippery” Eaton.
The all-volunteer singing group will present a program of familiar songs, mostly from the 20th century, including large scale choral works in unique arrangements, along with special solos and duets. This is the first spring concert by the Chorale in two years.
Reserved tickets are priced at $15 for adults, plus transaction fees, with discounts available for students, seniors and members of the military. Tickets are available in advance at the Ross Ragland Theater box office during regular business hours, online at www.rrtheater.org or by calling 541-844-LIVE. Tickets will also be sold at the door beginning at 12:00 noon on the day of the concert.
Weekly rehearsals for the choral group’s annual spring concert began in mid-January and additional rehearsals have been held in the several weeks leading up to the concert.
“We are celebrating the spring season with a concert of great American songs, several of which are in unusual arrangements,” notes Robin Schwartz, the group’s director. “This is a concert with something for everyone!”
The concert program includes many popular songs from the last century, including “All The Things You Are,” “On The Sunny Side Of The Street,” “Chattanooga Choo Choo,” “Take Five,” “Moonglow” and “The Impossible Dream,” among many others.
There will also be special arrangements of such classics as “Smoke Gets In Your Eyes,” “Blue Moon” and “Old Devil Moon” as well as such songs as “Daddy Sang Bass” and “Seven Bridges Road.
Other works on the program include “America, The Beautiful,” “God Bless America,” “Go Down, Moses” and “Goin’ Home.”
The Klamath Chorale was formed in 1979 as the Klamath Symphonic Choir and has generally performed one or two concerts each year. It is the largest all-volunteer choir in the Klamath Basin and is made up of people who love to sing choral music. Seasonal dues help defray the cost of purchasing music and presenting concerts.
The Chorale’s director, Robin J. Schwartz, is a well-known performer and popular vocal soloist and is a former instructor at O.I.T., director of music at BBC Ministries and as well as a director of both school and church choirs.
The long-time accompanist for the Chorale, Bill “Slippery” Eaton, is also well-known locally as a director of musical theatre and for a wide variety of special musical events. He has directed and been musically involved in productions at both the Ross Ragland Theater and at the Linkville Playhouse and at many other venues in and around the Klamath Basin.
For more information about the concert, which will be approximately two hours long, telephone Charles Cossey, the production coordinator, at 541-884-8484.