Snugged deep in southern Klamath County is the Klamath Hills Recreation Area. This roughly 1,200-acre mountain big sagebrush community is intermixed with western juniper and provides scenic views of Mount Shasta. This undeveloped natural landscape is near Klamath Falls, Oregon, and offers visitors an opportunity to mountain bike, hike, horseback ride, and view wildlife.
In 2005, the BLM began working to improve the Klamath Hills Recreation Area. Improvement projects over the years have included seeding, planting, fence repair, and weed treatments following the 2005 Klamath Hills Fire. In addition, the Northwest Youth Corps worked with the BLM to install a buck and pole fence, repaired a guzzler, and assisted with sagebrush restoration planting.
This year the parking lot was regraded and graveled; signage for the area was improved; an informational kiosk will be installed; on April 2, 30 volunteers helped pick up trash, plant native, drought-tolerant shrubs and plants, and repair damage to the parking area.
“It is fantastic to have dedicated volunteers willing to improve and protect the Klamath Hills Recreation Area,” said Klamath Falls Field Manager Kevin Heatley. “Their involvement is critical to the long-term success of this effort!”
The BLM Klamath Falls Field Office would like to thank all the volunteers, including the Klamath County Sheriff Department and Oregon Hunters Association, who showed up and planted approximately 100 native plants at the trailhead and picked up over a 100 pounds of trash.
“There has been growing public interest in restoring this area for public enjoyment. Volunteers have been committed to assisting the BLM in these efforts, and it is much appreciated,” said botanist Kerry Johnston. “The BLM looks forward to maintaining and monitoring these restoration efforts over time with the public’s help.”